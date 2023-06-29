Rosters for 2023 MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate

MLS NEXT today announced the 44 players selected to the second annual MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate.

The game will provide a world-class experience for North America’s rising stars to showcase their talents in an East vs. West format.

Player selection

The 44 players were selected by MLS NEXT personnel following the conclusion of the 2023 MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs and Showcase. To be eligible for selection, players must have been born between 2005-2007, have competed in the MLS NEXT regular season, and played in at least one of the MLS NEXT premier events this season – MLS NEXT Fest, MLS NEXT Flex, Generation adidas Cup, or the MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs and Showcase.

All 29 MLS academies had at least one player selected to the roster, and nine clubs had multiple selections. Five non-MLS academies will also be represented in Annapolis: BW Gottschee, FC DELCO, Real Colorado, Strikers FC and Total Futbol Academy.

All-Star Week

MLS NEXT and Allstate will provide the selected players with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity during MLS All-Star Week, which will include a full slate of evening programming events and activities in advance of the match.