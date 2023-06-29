MLS NEXT

Rosters for 2023 MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate

23MLS_MLS_Next_ASG
MLSsoccer staff

MLS NEXT today announced the 44 players selected to the second annual MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate.

The game will provide a world-class experience for North America’s rising stars to showcase their talents in an East vs. West format.

2023 MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate

EAST
Coaches: Patrick Ouckama (DC) and Kevin Kratz (ATL)
Name
Team
Birth Year
Nathaniel Abraham
Toronto FC
2007
Ignacio Alem
D.C. United 
2006
Davi Alexandre
New York Red Bulls 
2007
Gaël De Montigny
CF Montréal 
2006
Charlie DeMarco
BW Gottschee
2005
Olger Escobar
New England Revolution 
2006
Caden Grabfelder
FC DELCO
2005
Taha Habroune
Columbus Crew 
2006
Tyler Hall
Inter Miami CF
2006
Stiven Jimenez
FC Cincinnati
2007
Graham Jones
D.C. United 
2006
Shawn Lanza
Atlanta United 
2006
Ryder Mills
FC Cincinnati 
2005
Michael Nesci
Chicago Fire FC
2005
James Nyandjo
Charlotte FC 
2007
Neil Pierre
Philadelphia Union 
2007
Tahir Reid-Brown
Orlando City SC 
2006
Rocket Ritarita
Atlanta United 
2007
Jonathan Shore
New York City FC
2007
Adem Sipić
Nashville SC 
2006
Lazar Stefanovic
Toronto FC 
2006
Cole Mrowka
Columbus Crew
2006
WEST
Coaches: Anthony Wallace (STL) and Willie Diaz (Strikers)
Name
Team
Birth Year
Jeevan Badwal
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
2006
Nati Clarke
Sporting Kansas City
2005
Julian Eyestone
FC Dallas
2006
Caden Glover
St. Louis CITY SC 
2007
Zavier Gozo
Real Salt Lake 
2007
Stuart Hawkins
Seattle Sounders FC
2006
Sawyer Jura
Portland Timbers 
2006
Tate Lampman
Houston Dynamo FC
2006
Grant Lund
Real Colorado
2006
Edwyn Mendoza
San Jose Earthquakes 
2006
Harbor Miller
LA Galaxy
2007
Ajani Nixon
LAFC 
2006
Moises Prado
Total Futbol Academy
2006
Kage Romanshyn
Minnesota United FC
2005
Andre Romo
Colorado Rapids
2006
Paulo Rudisill
LA Galaxy
2006
Maxim Scordo
Strikers FC
2007
Mohammed Shour
Seattle Sounders FC
2007
Ervin Torres
Austin FC
2007
Oscar Verhoeven
San Jose Earthquakes
2006
Jude Wellings
Real Salt Lake
2006
Adrian Wibowo
LAFC 
2006

Player selection

The 44 players were selected by MLS NEXT personnel following the conclusion of the 2023 MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs and Showcase. To be eligible for selection, players must have been born between 2005-2007, have competed in the MLS NEXT regular season, and played in at least one of the MLS NEXT premier events this season – MLS NEXT Fest, MLS NEXT Flex, Generation adidas Cup, or the MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs and Showcase.

All 29 MLS academies had at least one player selected to the roster, and nine clubs had multiple selections. Five non-MLS academies will also be represented in Annapolis: BW Gottschee, FC DELCO, Real Colorado, Strikers FC and Total Futbol Academy.

All-Star Week

MLS NEXT and Allstate will provide the selected players with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity during MLS All-Star Week, which will include a full slate of evening programming events and activities in advance of the match.

The players will be fully integrated into MLS All-Star Week festivities, which include team training, the All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G on July 18 and the MLS All-Star Game on July 19. Each MLS NEXT All-Star team will also conduct their own training sessions leading up to their match on Wednesday morning.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
MLS NEXT MLS All-Star Game
MLS NEXT News
MLS NEXT News
Rosters for 2023 MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate

Rosters for 2023 MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate
MLS NEXT Cup: Atlanta, LA, New England & New York bring home silverware

MLS NEXT Cup: Atlanta, LA, New England & New York bring home silverware
MLS NEXT Cup: Who are this year's finalists?

MLS NEXT Cup: Who are this year's finalists?
MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs & Showcase 2023 streaming schedule

MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs & Showcase 2023 streaming schedule
MLS NEXT Cup: Which teams advanced to the semifinals?

MLS NEXT Cup: Which teams advanced to the semifinals?
MLS NEXT Cup: New England Revolution U-19s keep repeat hopes alive

MLS NEXT Cup: New England Revolution U-19s keep repeat hopes alive
More News
MLS NEXT Video
MLS NEXT Video
FC DELCO vs. New England Revolution | MLS NEXT Cup U19s Final
1:44

FC DELCO vs. New England Revolution | MLS NEXT Cup U19s Final
New England Revolution vs. FC Dallas| MLS NEXT Cup U19s Semifinal
1:26

New England Revolution vs. FC Dallas| MLS NEXT Cup U19s Semifinal
Real Colorado vs. Orlando City | MLS NEXT Cup U17s Semifinal
1:01

Real Colorado vs. Orlando City | MLS NEXT Cup U17s Semifinal
CF Montréal vs. New York Red Bulls | MLS NEXT Cup U15s Final
1:43

CF Montréal vs. New York Red Bulls | MLS NEXT Cup U15s Final
More Video