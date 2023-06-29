MLS All-Stars vs. Arsenal: What I’m most looking forward to this summer

The first time I took part in an MLS All-Star Game was 2011, during my time at Manchester United. We played the All-Stars at Red Bull Arena in New Jersey, and I confess I had no idea what a big occasion it was.

It felt like much more than just an exhibition match. A loud, sell-out crowd was on hand and clearly it was a big deal for fans, the league and the players, who were honored to take part.

Then I experienced it from the other side when I represented D.C. United as a member of the All-Stars in Orlando in 2019 , which gave me the special feeling of a reunion with my old teammates Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Bastian Schweinsteiger. That year also featured the Skills Challenge, which I really enjoyed being a part of and I think is a great event, especially for young fans to take in.

I’d never really watched other sports’ all-star games before, and there’s nothing like it back home in England. Obviously the All-Star Game itself isn't quite as serious as a league match between clubs, it's a sort of game where you can actually come have fun and enjoy it a little bit more, and maybe provide a different kind of entertainment. I think there’s a place for that, and now I’m getting a whole other perspective on it as the coach of D.C. United, and for the 2023 MLS All-Stars vs. Arsenal FC on July 19 here in Washington, D.C.

It means a lot for the players and I think most will want to be involved. And the large number of fans who’ve cast votes for players to make the squad shows it means something to them, too.

I think the All-Star Game is about being organized and effective as a team – it’s our responsibility to represent the league with pride – but also to have fun. There's a lot of talented players around MLS who I’ve enjoyed watching and who’ve caused us problems when we’ve played against them as well. The big test will come once we bring the whole group together, because one thing we need to do is get the balance of the squad right. That means having some defensive structure while still giving players the freedom to create and express themselves.

Arsenal are an excellent side. I respect the work that their manager, Mikel Arteta, has done to build them back up into a top team in the Premier League, and we’ll need to be ready for the quality that they possess. But my job first and foremost is to make things as comfortable and enjoyable for the players as I possibly can, as they travel from all over the continent to have this experience here in Washington. I keep saying it because it’s true: The last thing you want to do is come to one of these games and not enjoy yourself. So, we’ll try to do everything the right way.