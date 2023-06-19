Transfer Tracker

Reports: Real Salt Lake adding Colombian midfielder Nelson Palacio

Nelson Palacio - RSL transfer - 6.19.23
Jonathan Sigal

Real Salt Lake look set to add more reinforcements for a second-half push, as The Athletic’s Tom Bogert and Colombia-based journalist Pipe Sierra are reporting the Western Conference club will soon acquire midfielder Nelson Palacio. 

Palacio, 22, would arrive from Atlético Nacional after scoring three goals in 83 appearances for the Colombian top-flight side. His experience at Atlético Nacional includes seven matches in the Copa Libertadores, South America’s equivalent of the Concacaf Champions Cup.

Palacio debuted for Colombia’s senior national team in March, entering as a late substitute in a 2-2 draw against South Korea. Los Cafeteros, after not qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, are in a transitional phase.

RSL have been among MLS’s busier clubs in the summer transfer department, formally signing striker Cristian “Chico” Arango on June 10 from Liga MX side Pachuca. Arango reportedly cost a club-record fee, while Palacio would reportedly occupy a U22 Initiative slot – amounting to increased spending from RSL’s ownership group in pursuit of trophies.

The last two transfer windows have created an influx of Colombian talent to RSL’s roster. Defender Brayan Vera (from América de Cali) and winger Andrés Gómez (from Millonarios FC) both arrived in the winter, while Arango and Palacio would be formally added for the summer. 

To formally register Arango and Palacio, RSL must wait for the MLS Secondary Transfer WIndow to open on July 5 (lasts until Aug. 2). The Claret-and-Cobalt, who contest a US Open Cup semifinal on Aug. 23 at Houston Dynamo FC, are seeking a third straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trip. 

