Your Friday Kickoff: Four potential Decision Day chaos scenarios

In their own words, check out how Columbus Crew 2 and Austin FC II are approaching the match.

The Eastern Conference games start at 6 pm ET. The Western Conference games start at 9 pm ET. It’s going to be a mess in the best possible way. Check the full schedule here .

Sign up for The Daily Kickoff in your inbox! The Daily Kickoff is more than an article – it can be delivered to your email account as well.

Decision Day always does exactly what it’s designed to do. It gives us as much clutter and chaos as possible over a two-hour window for each conference and then, suddenly, the dust clears and the standings are set in place for eternity. It’s kind of beautiful in a way. However, some possible timelines on Saturday are more beautiful (in a Daily Kickoff “lol wouldn’t it be funny” kind of way) than others. Let me lay it out for you…

How do you ratchet up the anxiety in the already anxiety-laden postseason? You toss in the added stakes of potentially handing your rival an argument ender. Argument enders are brutal in the sports world. They have a long shelf life too. For example, when North Carolina beat Duke in the Final Four of the NCAA tournament a couple of years back, they were gifted one of the great argument enders in sports history. They’ll be able to respond to any criticism or dismissal from their biggest rival with “Still mad about that Final Four smh” for a decade, and it will hand them an instant KO by sports fight standards.

As someone whose favorite baseball team just lost in the playoffs to their biggest rival for the second straight year, trust me, it’s basically like dying. Even if said team won a championship only two years ago and said rival hasn’t won one since the Bush administration.

Anyway, there’s a Decision Day timeline here that’s full of multiple rivalry matchups in the first round. IF…

Atlanta United draw or lose to FC Cincinnati AND Nashville beats the Red Bulls, then we get an Atlanta United-Orlando City matchup in Round One that will be as delightfully toxic as ever. Honestly, it might be the spark that rivalry needs. To be real, though, it’s kind of quiet in the East. NYCFC totally bricked a chance at Hudson River Derby Wild Card matchup. The good news is, we can really ratchet things up in the West. IF…

Sporting KC beats Minnesota United AND one of San Jose, Portland or Dallas lose or draw, THEN we get a Wild Card matchup featuring SKC that might lead to a St. Louis-SKC matchup in Round One. Even better, it’s possible on the same timeline Portland stay in seventh place and Seattle leap to second, creating a second Round One derby.