History calls: New York Red Bulls await Decision Day "dog fight"

History will be on the line when the New York Red Bulls enter GEODIS Park Saturday evening to take on Nashville SC in their Decision Day clash (6 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ).

"Before, I think we've been in a position over the last few months, maybe the entire year, where it's dependent on this situation or that situation. Now it's very clear. We have to go, and if we get three points there is no question about us being in the playoffs or not."

"It's really important to see that result last night, for us to know that even in a clear fashion exactly what we need to do to get into the playoffs," Lesesne said of his 10th-place side (40 points; 10W-13L-10D).

Since taking over from Gerhard Struber in May, Lesesne has kept the Red Bulls in postseason contention. It hasn't been straightforward; they've been below the line for most of his time in charge. But with Charlotte FC 's 2-2 draw at Inter Miami CF on Wednesday, destiny is finally in their hands.

"We're single-minded about trying to go and get three points and not leave anything to chance," head coach Troy Lesesne said on Thursday. "I want to end it that way. I don't even want to speak into existence another possible scenario."

Now, they head into their final regular-season match knowing a win guarantees them a record 14th-straight playoff berth. A draw could be enough, depending on results around the Eastern Conference, but that's not even on their minds.

The Red Bulls have made the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for 13 consecutive years, the longest active streak in North American men's professional sports and tied with Seattle Sounders FC for the longest streak in MLS history.

Making the playoffs has been RBNY's standard throughout their history. Lesesne isn't backing down from that, but his approach to Saturday's crucial match is more forward-facing.

"It's not a narrative that's driving us by any means. I would say it's something that we want to honor and we want to be a part of the club's history in a positive way that way, but I think we're looking at it in a completely different way about what this opportunity this weekend can create," Lesesne said.

"It's not just about us getting into the playoffs; that's something we've talked a lot about. Let's not just be satisfied with that, let's try to get in and then see if we can create a new finish line."

It won't be easy against a Nashville SC side who cliched a playoff spot weeks ago, and still have an outside shot at moving up from their current seventh-placed spot in the table. But Lesesne's quiet, measured confidence was contagious. It was mirrored by 20-year-old midfielder Daniel Edelman, recently named to MLS's 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR list.

"We just have to stick to what we've been doing... It'll be a dog fight in the middle of the park for sure," he said. "At the end of the day, we need to take risks, go forward, be ourselves, not shy away from anything, because it's going to be a chippy game, it's going to be a battle."