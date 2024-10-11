Your Friday Kickoff: Are Inter Miami the best Supporters’ Shield winners ever?

The Herons are currently tied with 2021 New England for points per game. They can obviously pass that if they win on Decision Day and set a new points record. It won’t change their place in these rankings though. It will never stop being fascinating that, of all the teams to come through MLS, this is the one that somehow caught the most breaks. The 2021 Revs are the only team that really compares, but they didn’t do it with the entire MLS world keeping a watch on their every move. The fact that the most famous MLS team of all time pulled this off is going to cause brain pain for years.