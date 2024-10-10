MLS NEXT

MLS NEXT Recap: Who were the September standouts?

24-MLSNEXT-recap-sept
MLSsoccer staff

Below are the top performers from MLS NEXT in the month of September that you should know, including the Player and Teams of the Month:

MLS NEXT Teams of the Month
U15
New York Red Bulls

The only team to win all six of their games in the U15 age group was the New York Red Bulls, who outscored opponents 30-6 across the month of September.

Eric Lodge led the team with seven goals through the first month of the season. New York has had success in the U15 age group previously, winning MLS NEXT Cup in 2023 with a team featuring future pros Julian Hall and Aidan Stokes.

U16
Columbus Crew

Only two teams won all seven of their games to start the season in September – one of which is the Columbus Crew U16s. The Crew look to be the cream of the crop in the age group, as they have also taken down two other MLS academies already – St. Louis CITY SC (2-1 on Sept. 21) and Chicago Fire FC (1-0 on Sept. 28).

The close victory against the Fire could end up being a preview of next summer’s MLS NEXT Cup as many of Chicago’s players previously starred in the club’s U15 MLS NEXT Cup championship last season. Two of Columbus’ starters in that match – Keller Abbott and Immanuel Ewing – were called up to the US U16 youth national team training camp earlier this fall.

U17
NEFC

One of four teams to win at least five games in the U17 age group during September, NEFC is proving to be a strong contender in the Northeast division. The club was impressive in close games last month, producing a 4W-0L-0D record in one-goal games, which included a dramatic comeback 2-1 win over BW Gottschee on Sept. 22.

Leading the goal scoring for NEFC was winger Hamza Frederick, who scored four goals in the opening five matches.

U19
Shattuck-St. Mary’s

In the U19 age group, Shattuck-St. Mary’s was the only club with a perfect record and wins over two different MLS academies during the month of September. The club opened the season defeating Minnesota United FC, 2-0, on Sept. 14 and then Chicago Fire FC on Sept. 22 by a score of 2-1. Overall, Shattuck-St. Mary’s was 3W-0L-0D and outscored opponents 9-2 in the month.

The U19’s strong start was buoyed by a quartet of goal scorers with two on the season – Asher Burt, Henry Kang, Lloyd Robinson, and Auggie Squillace.

Player of the Month - Jared Cardenas
FC Cincinnati - U16
Jared Cardenas1

After starring at the 2024 MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs in June, where he took home the top scorer honors in the U15 age group, Cardenas has carried his hot form into the 2024-25 season. During the month of September, Cardenas scored in all six of FC Cincinnati’s U16 matches, totaling 11 goals, which was the second-most in the age group over the span.

One of the best young attackers in MLS NEXT, the forward helped Cincinnati go 5-1-0 in the age group, including scoring a pair of goals in a 5-2 win over Houston Dynamo FC. Cardenas is now the first player to be named MLS NEXT Player of the Month in program history.

Carolina Core Academy Steps Up in Hurricane Helene Relief

In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on the Southeast United States, Carolina Core FC’s academy stepped up to support the local North Carolina community in need. Several cities and towns in Western North Carolina were ravaged by the hurricane, which prompted action by 2024-25 MLS NEXT expansion club Carolina Core.

The club has been collecting key items like bottled water, cleaning supplies, nonperishable food, heavy-duty clean-up materials, and much more to aid in the relief efforts. Community members dropped off supplies at the nearby Ivey Redmon Sports Complex and Phillips Park Soccer Complex, and the club helped distribute them alongside local nonprofit Cover the City Project.

The Carolina Core academy’s commitment to the local community in times of distress is another example of how MLS NEXT clubs make an impact both on and off the field. To find more information on Carolina Core’s response click HERE and how you can assist Western North Carolina communities click HERE.

MLS NEXT Power Rankings
as of 10/10
U16 Age Group

Northeast

1. Cedar Stars Academy Bergen

2. Met Oval

3. Intercontinental Football Academy

4. NEFC

5. FC Greater Boston Bolts

Northwest

1. FC Bay Area Surf

2. De Anza Force

3. Sacramento United

4. San Francisco Glens

5. Sacramento Republic

Southeast

1. Wake FC

2. Queen City Mutiny FC

3. Southern Soccer Academy

4. Hoover-Vestavia Soccer

5. Triangle United SA

Frontier

1. Global Football Innovation Academy

2. Houston Rangers

3. Real Colorado

4. Louisiana TDP Elite

5. IDEA Toros Futbol Academy

Florida

1. Weston FC

2. Athletum FC Academy

3. Tampa Bay United

4. Florida Rush

5. IMG

Mid-America

1. Michigan Wolves

2. Sockers FC

3. SC Wave

4. Bavarian United

5. St. Louis Scott Gallagher

Southwest

1. Strikers FC

2. Barca Residency Academy

3. Murrieta Soccer Academy

4. Phoenix Rising FC

5. ALBION SC Los Angeles

Mid-Atlantic

1. Bethesda SC

2. Baltimore Armour

3. FC DELCO

4. Cedar Stars Academy Monmouth

5. Springfield SYC

U19 Age Group

Northeast

1. Beachside of Connecticut

2. Met Oval

3. FC Westchester

4. Seacoast United

5. NEFC

Northwest

1. Sacramento Republic

2. San Francisco Glens

3. Sacramento United

4. Breakers FC

5. Silicon Valley SA

Southeast

1. KSA

2. Southern Soccer Academy

3. Queen City Mutiny

4. Lanier Soccer Association

5. Hoover-Vestavia Soccer

Frontier

1. IDEA Toros Futbol Academy

2. Global Football Innovation Academy

3. Capital City SC

4. Dallas Hornets

5. Real Colorado

Florida

1. Jacksonville Armada FC

2. Tampa Bay United

3. IMG

4. South Florida Football Academy

5. Weston FC

Mid-America

1. Sockers FC

2. Michigan Jaguars

3. Michigan Wolves

4. Hoosier Premier

5. Indy Eleven

Southwest

1. City SC San Diego

2. ALBION SC Los Angeles

3. Strikers FC

4. Barca Residency Academy

5. SC Del Sol

Mid-Atlantic

1. Real Futbol Academy

2. Alexandria SA

3. PA Classics

4. Players Development Academy

5. Sporting Athletic Club

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
MLS NEXT

Related Stories

2024-25 MLS NEXT schedule: Key dates to know
MLS NEXT to host top young players at Talent ID Events presented by Allstate 
Cavan Sullivan: Philadelphia Union sensation leads MLS NEXT All-Star Game comeback
MLS NEXT News
MLS NEXT News
MLS NEXT Recap: Who were the September standouts?

MLS NEXT Recap: Who were the September standouts?
2024-25 MLS NEXT schedule: Key dates to know

2024-25 MLS NEXT schedule: Key dates to know
MLS NEXT to host top young players at Talent ID Events presented by Allstate 

MLS NEXT to host top young players at Talent ID Events presented by Allstate 
Cavan Sullivan: Philadelphia Union sensation leads MLS NEXT All-Star Game comeback

Cavan Sullivan: Philadelphia Union sensation leads MLS NEXT All-Star Game comeback
Rosters for 2024 MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate

Rosters for 2024 MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate
MLS NEXT Cup: Chicago Fire U-15, LA Galaxy U-17 win titles

MLS NEXT Cup: Chicago Fire U-15, LA Galaxy U-17 win titles
MLS NEXT Video
MLS NEXT Video
HIGHLIGHTS: 2024 MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate
2:00

HIGHLIGHTS: 2024 MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate
WATCH: Cavan Sullivan looks ahead after MLS NEXT All-Star Game win
1:34

WATCH: Cavan Sullivan looks ahead after MLS NEXT All-Star Game win
WATCH: Cavan Sullivan reflects on history-making MLS debut
1:34

WATCH: Cavan Sullivan reflects on history-making MLS debut
Chicago Fire FC vs. LA Galaxy | MLS NEXT Cup Highlights - U15 Final
2:13

Chicago Fire FC vs. LA Galaxy | MLS NEXT Cup Highlights - U15 Final