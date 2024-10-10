MLS NEXT Recap: Who were the September standouts?

Below are the top performers from MLS NEXT in the month of September that you should know, including the Player and Teams of the Month:
The only team to win all six of their games in the U15 age group was the New York Red Bulls, who outscored opponents 30-6 across the month of September.
Eric Lodge led the team with seven goals through the first month of the season. New York has had success in the U15 age group previously, winning MLS NEXT Cup in 2023 with a team featuring future pros Julian Hall and Aidan Stokes.
Only two teams won all seven of their games to start the season in September – one of which is the Columbus Crew U16s. The Crew look to be the cream of the crop in the age group, as they have also taken down two other MLS academies already – St. Louis CITY SC (2-1 on Sept. 21) and Chicago Fire FC (1-0 on Sept. 28).
The close victory against the Fire could end up being a preview of next summer’s MLS NEXT Cup as many of Chicago’s players previously starred in the club’s U15 MLS NEXT Cup championship last season. Two of Columbus’ starters in that match – Keller Abbott and Immanuel Ewing – were called up to the US U16 youth national team training camp earlier this fall.
One of four teams to win at least five games in the U17 age group during September, NEFC is proving to be a strong contender in the Northeast division. The club was impressive in close games last month, producing a 4W-0L-0D record in one-goal games, which included a dramatic comeback 2-1 win over BW Gottschee on Sept. 22.
Leading the goal scoring for NEFC was winger Hamza Frederick, who scored four goals in the opening five matches.
In the U19 age group, Shattuck-St. Mary’s was the only club with a perfect record and wins over two different MLS academies during the month of September. The club opened the season defeating Minnesota United FC, 2-0, on Sept. 14 and then Chicago Fire FC on Sept. 22 by a score of 2-1. Overall, Shattuck-St. Mary’s was 3W-0L-0D and outscored opponents 9-2 in the month.
The U19’s strong start was buoyed by a quartet of goal scorers with two on the season – Asher Burt, Henry Kang, Lloyd Robinson, and Auggie Squillace.
After starring at the 2024 MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs in June, where he took home the top scorer honors in the U15 age group, Cardenas has carried his hot form into the 2024-25 season. During the month of September, Cardenas scored in all six of FC Cincinnati’s U16 matches, totaling 11 goals, which was the second-most in the age group over the span.
One of the best young attackers in MLS NEXT, the forward helped Cincinnati go 5-1-0 in the age group, including scoring a pair of goals in a 5-2 win over Houston Dynamo FC. Cardenas is now the first player to be named MLS NEXT Player of the Month in program history.
In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on the Southeast United States, Carolina Core FC’s academy stepped up to support the local North Carolina community in need. Several cities and towns in Western North Carolina were ravaged by the hurricane, which prompted action by 2024-25 MLS NEXT expansion club Carolina Core.
The club has been collecting key items like bottled water, cleaning supplies, nonperishable food, heavy-duty clean-up materials, and much more to aid in the relief efforts. Community members dropped off supplies at the nearby Ivey Redmon Sports Complex and Phillips Park Soccer Complex, and the club helped distribute them alongside local nonprofit Cover the City Project.
Northeast
1. Cedar Stars Academy Bergen
2. Met Oval
3. Intercontinental Football Academy
4. NEFC
5. FC Greater Boston Bolts
Northwest
1. FC Bay Area Surf
2. De Anza Force
3. Sacramento United
4. San Francisco Glens
5. Sacramento Republic
Southeast
1. Wake FC
2. Queen City Mutiny FC
3. Southern Soccer Academy
4. Hoover-Vestavia Soccer
5. Triangle United SA
Frontier
1. Global Football Innovation Academy
2. Houston Rangers
3. Real Colorado
4. Louisiana TDP Elite
5. IDEA Toros Futbol Academy
Florida
1. Weston FC
2. Athletum FC Academy
3. Tampa Bay United
4. Florida Rush
5. IMG
Mid-America
1. Michigan Wolves
2. Sockers FC
3. SC Wave
4. Bavarian United
5. St. Louis Scott Gallagher
Southwest
1. Strikers FC
2. Barca Residency Academy
3. Murrieta Soccer Academy
4. Phoenix Rising FC
5. ALBION SC Los Angeles
Mid-Atlantic
1. Bethesda SC
2. Baltimore Armour
3. FC DELCO
4. Cedar Stars Academy Monmouth
5. Springfield SYC
Northeast
1. Beachside of Connecticut
2. Met Oval
3. FC Westchester
4. Seacoast United
5. NEFC
Northwest
1. Sacramento Republic
2. San Francisco Glens
3. Sacramento United
4. Breakers FC
5. Silicon Valley SA
Southeast
1. KSA
2. Southern Soccer Academy
3. Queen City Mutiny
4. Lanier Soccer Association
5. Hoover-Vestavia Soccer
Frontier
1. IDEA Toros Futbol Academy
2. Global Football Innovation Academy
3. Capital City SC
4. Dallas Hornets
5. Real Colorado
Florida
1. Jacksonville Armada FC
2. Tampa Bay United
3. IMG
4. South Florida Football Academy
5. Weston FC
Mid-America
1. Sockers FC
2. Michigan Jaguars
3. Michigan Wolves
4. Hoosier Premier
5. Indy Eleven
Southwest
1. City SC San Diego
2. ALBION SC Los Angeles
3. Strikers FC
4. Barca Residency Academy
5. SC Del Sol
Mid-Atlantic
1. Real Futbol Academy
2. Alexandria SA
3. PA Classics
4. Players Development Academy
5. Sporting Athletic Club