New England Revolution: What we learned from their 2024 season

When the New England Revolution first suspended, and then completely parted ways with Bruce Arena in the summer of 2023, things pretty comprehensively fell apart. A team with an MVP-caliber No. 10, exciting young players and veteran knowhow just about everywhere, one that had been on a 65-point pace, absolutely crumbled down the stretch under a series of interim managers, culminating in a limp exit from the playoffs.

They lost each of their first four games, and 10 of their first 13. It was a miserable year in just about every way.

The job of Curt Onalfo, who became sporting director upon Arena’s departure, was to find the right, long-term replacement to get the Revs – still loaded with talented players, both young and old – back to that contender-level pace, and so he turned to Caleb Porter. Porter had won MLS Cup in both Portland and Columbus , had almost always used the same 4-2-3-1 Arena’s side had deployed in Foxborough, and said all the right things (more or less “this team doesn’t need an overhaul, just a few structural tweaks”) heading into the season.

More than anything else, this tells the story of 2024 for the Revs: They could not stop anyone. With two games left they’ve conceded 64 goals, which is their worst mark in more than a quarter century. This despite returning the entire defense that had won the Supporters’ Shield back in 2021, and then had remained respectable for the subsequent two seasons (sure, right back Brandon Bye was hurt, but that doesn’t account for such a massive drop-off).

With a new coach, though – minor tactical tweaks or not – they looked like an entirely different group.

And this was not some sort of cascade of bad luck, as the advanced data matched what we were all seeing in the boxscore. Nearly halfway through the season, with the Revs sitting on a 2W-10L-1D record, their expected goal differential per 90 was -1.03.

To put that into context, that is more than 50% worse than what last year’s Wooden Spoon winners, Toronto FC, logged per 90 (-0.67). It’s about 33% worse than the legendarily bad 2019 FC Cincinnati side (-0.77) that set the league record for both goals conceded (75, since equalled by this year’s Quakes) and negative goal differential (-44; Cincy still own that one).