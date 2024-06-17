Your Copa América guide: How to sound smart for all 16 teams

This, to be clear, is not that kind of preview. Rather, this is the kind of preview that gives you just enough to know (or potentially say) about a team to not sound like a complete idiot. Just the bare bones and then maybe a little bit extra if you feel like showing off.

Now that you’ve got that context, it’s time for previews – the types of thorough, leave-no-stone-unturned deep dives that can leave you with some real expertise on the teams involved.

But it’s a more consistent affair now, and a bigger one. It’s not yet confirmed that it’ll stay at 16 teams for 2028 and beyond, but if this thing’s a success this summer, I’ve got to imagine this format’s here to stay. At least for a while.

Inconsistent scheduling has always been an issue that’s somewhat dimmed the shine of this tournament. Sometimes it was held every two years, sometimes every three, or four, or in back-to-back years. Once they went six years between tourneys.

Turning the championship of South America into a championship of the Americas is a natural transition. The tournament first expanded in 1993, and naturally the first two invitees were the US and Mexico. This second expansion to 16 teams – four other Concacaf sides qualified alongside the two traditional giants of the region, as in 2016 – is now coming in conjunction with Conmebol deciding to make the Copa a quadrennial affair.

For the first time since 2016 and just the second time ever, the championship of South America is actually being played in the good old United States. And as was the case eight years ago, Copa América has turned into something of a Copa Américas, since six representatives from Concacaf are once again joining the 10 Conmebol sides.

Still true, though maybe less so now with the ascent of Ismaël Koné (formerly of CF Montréal). This team’s got serious central midfield talent.

What to say to sound smart: Here’s what I wrote for their World Cup blurb 18 months ago: “Sure, [Jonathan] David and Davies are the two best players on the team, but central midfielder Stephen Eustáquio is actually the most important player on the roster.”

Who’s their guy: There’s a non-zero chance left back Alphonso Davies ends up being the best player in the entire tournament. The Vancouver Whitecaps homegrown product is that kind of talent.

They’re guided by former CF Montréal and New York Red Bulls head coach Jesse Marsch, which means lots of pressing.

The Canadians are making their first Copa América appearance, courtesy of a play-in round triumph over Trinidad & Tobago, which followed both teams’ Nations League campaign (the Nations League was smartly used as Concacaf’s qualifiers for this tournament).

What to say to sound smart: If they’re able to run everything through Marcelino Núñez, they will be able to run the game against most of the lesser teams they face. Even if Alexis is, in fact, past it.

Who’s their guy: Alexis Sánchez hasn’t scored or assisted since March 2023, but I’m gonna say he’s still their guy.

Chile won Copa América for the first time in 2015, and then followed it up by winning the 2016 version as well. The vast majority of the players who made that possible have retired – a couple have still stuck around – and the new crop just don’t have anywhere near the talent or borderline unhinged ruggedness of that golden generation.

What to say to sound smart: Look for them to tilt to the left whenever they get on the front foot so that former Earthquakes defender Marcos López can offer both width and verticality.

But now they are old and nailed to the bottom of Conmebol’s World Cup qualifying table. This feels like something of a farewell tour.

This generation of Los Incas are getting one last bow on a big stage. In 2018, they brought their country back to the World Cup for the first time in 36 years. In Copa América, they’ve made at least the semifinals in four of the last five tournaments.

What to say to sound smart: I know they probably don’t want to have to start Rodrigo de Paul, but Messi’s still at his best when he’s got a bodyguard.

Who’s their guy: Messi’s still their guy. But, you know, they’re the world champs. So they’ve got lots of guys.

The reigning World Cup champs are also the reigning Copa América champs, and the greatest player in the sport’s history has hinted more than once that this will probably be his final major tournament for the Albiceleste. That’s right, folks – there’s a deeecent chance this is Lionel Messi ’s international swan song, so appreciate the Inter Miami megastar while you’ve got him.

Mexico

Long the dominant power in Concacaf, El Tri have twice been Copa América runners-up and made it as far as the semis three other times. But those days seem long past (they are factually long past, as their last semis appearance was way back in 2007), and most neutral observers* consider this to be the least talented Mexican national team in forever.

*Including me. I’m just so, so neutral about El Tri. So neutral.

Preferred formation: It’s mostly been a 4-3-3 since Jaime Lozano took over last spring.

Who’s their guy: Forward Santiago Giménez is considered by most to be their guy, even though he’s scored just four times in 27 appearances.

What to say to sound smart: When Mexico were at their very best, they always controlled the game’s tempo no matter who they played. Edson Álvarez isn’t that kind of No. 6, and the midfielders around him don’t seem to have that gene, either. As a team, they’ve lost their identity.

Ecuador

La Tricolor were a regional afterthought in the 20th century. In the 21st, they’ve become more competitive by qualifying for four of the past six World Cups.

They’ve yet to really break through with a memorable Copa performance, however, with just a pair of fourth-place finishes – the most recent in 1993 – to show for their efforts.

Preferred formation: Mostly been a pretty standard 4-2-3-1

Who’s their guy: Look, I could say the excellent center back Piero Hincapié or the excellent-er central midfielder Moisés Caicedo. But this column’s supposed to be fun, so, dammit, I’m gonna say 17-year-old No. 10 Kendry Páez, who’s one of the handful of best teenagers in the whole damn world.

What to say to sound smart: Over the past 30 years Ecuador’s produced a lot of rugged, battling midfielders and defenders, along with some speedy and tricky 1v1 wingers. Now, with Caicedo and Páez, they’ve got the chance to level up and become a ball-dominant team that can go toe-to-toe with anyone.

Venezuela

Venezuela are traditionally 10th out of 10 in Conmebol. They’re the only country in the region never to have qualified for the World Cup, and they’ve only made it as far as the semis in Copa América once. Their all-time record in the competition is 8W-45L-17D with a -128 goal differential.

But right now they sit fourth in World Cup qualifying. This current group is doing things.

Preferred formation: It’s mostly been a 4-2-3-1, but they did pop out a 3-4-2-1 in a friendly vs. Honduras this month. You’ve been warned.

Who’s their guy: Yangel Herrera is their guy! He’s been a star for them since leading his country to a runner-up finish at the 2017 U-20 World Cup (beating the US along the way). The former New York City FC midfielder is just awesome – everything you could want in a box-to-box role, as he showed with an excellent Girona side in LaLiga this season.

What to say to sound smart: Watch as Yeferson Soteldo (ex-Toronto FC) pinches in off that left wing to become a playmaker in half space. Cristian Cásseres Jr. (ex-RBNY) has got to provide some off-ball penetration to make that rotation effective.

Jamaica

Six games, six losses, zero goals scored from their previous two Copa América trips, so things can’t possibly get worse with this one. And they shouldn’t, as the Reggae Boyz’ roster is now stocked with England-born dual nationals who have been proving their mettle in Concacaf over the past couple of years. They’re veterans on both sides of the pond now.

Preferred formation: They’ve alternated between a 3-4-2-1 and a 4-4-2 diamond of late.

Who’s their guy: It would be Leon Bailey, but even though he’s on the final roster the Jamaican federation submitted, he ain’t gonna be there.

Personally, I’m a big Shamar Nicholson guy.