Your cheat sheet to MLS opponents in Concacaf Champions League Round of 16

MLS teams await road legs from Feb. 15-17, while second legs involve home matches from Feb. 22-24. It's the first step toward the CCL's two-legged final in late April and early May.

Sorted by opponent in alphabetical order, here's what awaits those vying to become the league's first modern-day CCL winner and book a spot at the FIFA Club World Cup.

The 2022 Concacaf Champions League is here, with five MLS clubs competing in the Round of 16 just before the new campaign gets underway.

Cavaly are one of 18 clubs that compete in Haiti's Ligue Haïtienne, with one league title to their name in 2007. They're the fifth different Haitian club to appear in the CCL.

The Haitian side is making their first-ever Concacaf Champions League appearance, which they clinched by virtue of their victory in the 2021 Concacaf Caribbean Club Championship over Suriname’s Inter Moengo Tapoe.

One of the most storied clubs in Guatemala, Comunicaciones are making their seventh CCL appearance and first since 2020. Comunicaciones qualified after winning last year's Concacaf League and staging a dramatic comeback in the two-leg final over Motagua, setting up their Round of 16 bout with Colorado.

This marks Motagua's first appearance in CCL since 2020, when they were eliminated in the Round of 16.

Seattle drew the Honduran side for their Round of 16 matchup, booking an opponent that's making a sixth all-time CCL appearance. Motagua also qualified by virtue of their performance in last year's Concacaf League, finishing as the runner-up to punch their ticket.

Santos de Guápiles are the eighth different team from Costa Rica to compete in the CCL.

The CCL debutants from Costa Rica, who face defending MLS Cup champions NYCFC, qualified as the second best-ranked losing quarterfinalist in the 2021 Concacaf League. They're coming off a 2021 season that saw them finish second in Costa Rica's Primera División Clausura portion.

Where Santos Laguna play: Mexico | Liga MX

MLS opponent: CF Montréal

Montréal's Round of 16 opponent booked their ticket as the 2021 Torneo Guardianes runners-up and are among the most experienced sides in this year's competition, with seven CCL appearances since making their debut in 2008-09. Santos Laguna are making their first CCL appearance since 2019 when they made a run to the semifinals.

Santos also finished as the tournament runner-up in 2011-12 and 2012-13. They're the highest-scoring club in the history of the competition, with 140 goals across 58 matches and have been dominant on their home field, with a 19-game home unbeaten streak going into this year's campaign.

Who to watch for

Fernando Gorriarán: Gorriarán has been capped four times by Uruguay after making his debut in a World Cup qualifier against Venezuela in June. The midfielder is consistently among Santos Laguna's most dangerous players.

Carlos Acevedo : Rising Mexican international goalkeeper who was developed in Santos Laguna's academy system before becoming their entrenched No. 1.

Dória: This 27-year-old Brazilian center back is Santos Laguna's defensive leader, arriving several years ago with experience from Marseille (France's Ligue 1) and Botafogo (Brazil's Serie A).

: Rising Mexican international goalkeeper who was developed in Santos Laguna's academy system before becoming their entrenched No. 1. Dória: This 27-year-old Brazilian center back is Santos Laguna's defensive leader, arriving several years ago with experience from Marseille (France's Ligue 1) and Botafogo (Brazil's Serie A).

