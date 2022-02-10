Your cheat sheet to MLS opponents in Concacaf Champions League Round of 16

The 2022 Concacaf Champions League is here, with five MLS clubs competing in the Round of 16 just before the new campaign gets underway.
Sorted by opponent in alphabetical order, here's what awaits those vying to become the league's first modern-day CCL winner and book a spot at the FIFA Club World Cup.
As a reminder, the five MLS teams competing are New York City FC (MLS Cup winner), New England Revolution (Supporters' Shield winner), CF Montréal (Canadian Championship winner), Colorado Rapids (Western Conference regular-season winner) and Seattle Sounders FC (next-best MLS regular-season record) – all by virtue of their 2021 performances.
MLS teams await road legs from Feb. 15-17, while second legs involve home matches from Feb. 22-24. It's the first step toward the CCL's two-legged final in late April and early May.
Where Cavaly play: Haiti | Ligue Haïtienne
MLS opponent: New England Revolution
How they got here
The Haitian side is making their first-ever Concacaf Champions League appearance, which they clinched by virtue of their victory in the 2021 Concacaf Caribbean Club Championship over Suriname’s Inter Moengo Tapoe.
Cavaly are one of 18 clubs that compete in Haiti's Ligue Haïtienne, with one league title to their name in 2007. They're the fifth different Haitian club to appear in the CCL.
Who to watch for
- Emmanuel Saint-Felix: Sure to be busy in the Cavaly net, the 27-year-old was named Golden Glove winner of the Caribbean Club Championship as the competition's top goalkeeper.
- Roody Joseph: If Joseph can carry his Caribbean Club Championship form forward, the dynamic forward could pose a sneaky challenge to New England's backline.
- Dutherson Clerveaux: This central midfielder is a rock in central park for Cavaly, setting the tempo and stringing together passes. A similar description applies to defender Emerson Tibert.
When to watch
- Leg 1: Feb. 15 vs. New England | 6 pm ET at Gillette Stadium
- Leg 2: Feb. 22 vs. New England | 6 pm ET at Gillette Stadium
Where Comunicaciones play: Guatemala | Liga Nacional
MLS opponent: Colorado Rapids
How they got here
One of the most storied clubs in Guatemala, Comunicaciones are making their seventh CCL appearance and first since 2020. Comunicaciones qualified after winning last year's Concacaf League and staging a dramatic comeback in the two-leg final over Motagua, setting up their Round of 16 bout with Colorado.
Who to watch for
- Juan Luis Anangonó: Ecuadorian striker who led the charge in that victorious SCL run with six goals, winning the Golden Ball and Golden Boot awards. Anangonó is a former Designated Player for Chicago Fire FC.
- Nicolás Samayoa: Former New England Revolution SuperDraft selection (fourth round, 2018) who features at center back for Los Cremas.
- José Manuel Contreras: Club captain who has been capped 80 times by Guatemala. The 36-year-old is back for his second run at Comunicaciones after time at fellow Liga Nacional side Antigua.
When to watch
- Leg 1: Feb. 17 vs. Colorado Rapids | 7 pm ET at Estadio Nacional Mateo Flores
- Leg 2: Feb. 23 vs. Colorado Rapids | 8:30 pm ET at Dick's Sporting Goods Park
Where Motagua play: Honduras | Liga Nacional
MLS opponent: Seattle Sounders FC
How they got here
Seattle drew the Honduran side for their Round of 16 matchup, booking an opponent that's making a sixth all-time CCL appearance. Motagua also qualified by virtue of their performance in last year's Concacaf League, finishing as the runner-up to punch their ticket.
This marks Motagua's first appearance in CCL since 2020, when they were eliminated in the Round of 16.
Who to watch for
- Marcelo Pereira: Anchors the backline for Motagua. The 26-year-old center back, who has been capped 22 times by Honduras, was named to the 2021 Concacaf League Team of the Tournament.
- Omar Elvir: Midfield staple for Motagua, accumulating over 300 appearances for the historic club. Earned a handful of international appearances for Los Catrachos.
- Roberto Moreira: Veteran striker from Paraguay who is arguably Motagua's most dangerous scoring threat.
When to watch
- Leg 1: Feb. 17 vs. Seattle Sounders FC | 10 pm ET at Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano
- Leg 2: Feb. 24 vs. Seattle Sounders FC | 10:30 pm ET at Lumen Field
Where Santos de Guápiles play: Costa Rica | Primera División
MLS opponent: New York City FC
How they got here
The CCL debutants from Costa Rica, who face defending MLS Cup champions NYCFC, qualified as the second best-ranked losing quarterfinalist in the 2021 Concacaf League. They're coming off a 2021 season that saw them finish second in Costa Rica's Primera División Clausura portion.
Santos de Guápiles are the eighth different team from Costa Rica to compete in the CCL.
Who to watch for
- Osvaldo Rodriguez: Wears the captain's armband for Rojiblancos and was named to the 2021 Concacaf League Team of the Tournament. The 31-year-old midfielder had two goals and three assists in the competition.
- Kevin Ruiz: Veteran goalkeeper who's proved immovable since his arrival from fellow Costa Rican top-flight side Municipal Grecia.
- Juan Diego Madrigal: This center back is critical in Santos' spine and has been a pillar along their backline for the past half-decade.
When to watch
- Leg 1: Feb. 15 vs. NYCFC | 8 pm ET at Estadio Nacional
- Leg 2: Feb. 23 vs. NYCFC | 6 pm ET at Banc of California Stadium
Where Santos Laguna play: Mexico | Liga MX
MLS opponent: CF Montréal
How they got here
Montréal's Round of 16 opponent booked their ticket as the 2021 Torneo Guardianes runners-up and are among the most experienced sides in this year's competition, with seven CCL appearances since making their debut in 2008-09. Santos Laguna are making their first CCL appearance since 2019 when they made a run to the semifinals.
Santos also finished as the tournament runner-up in 2011-12 and 2012-13. They're the highest-scoring club in the history of the competition, with 140 goals across 58 matches and have been dominant on their home field, with a 19-game home unbeaten streak going into this year's campaign.
Who to watch for
- Fernando Gorriarán: Gorriarán has been capped four times by Uruguay after making his debut in a World Cup qualifier against Venezuela in June. The midfielder is consistently among Santos Laguna's most dangerous players.
- Carlos Acevedo: Rising Mexican international goalkeeper who was developed in Santos Laguna's academy system before becoming their entrenched No. 1.
- Dória: This 27-year-old Brazilian center back is Santos Laguna's defensive leader, arriving several years ago with experience from Marseille (France's Ligue 1) and Botafogo (Brazil's Serie A).
When to watch
- Leg 1: Feb. 15 vs. CF Montréal | 10 pm ET at Estadio Corona
- Leg 2: Feb. 22 vs. CF Montréal | 8:30 pm ET at Stade Olympique