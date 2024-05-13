Young Players: Who were the standouts in Matchday 13?

Some of you may be saying something to the effect of “what? he only made eight touches in 23 minutes! And that was a point-blank header over a player 10 inches shorter than him!” But longtime readers will remember that we value quality of involvement just as much as quantity, particularly when it comes to big occasions like the Hell Is Real derby. And no one in MLS did more with less over the weekend than Cincy’s Venezuelan newcomer as FCC won in Columbus for the first time ever.