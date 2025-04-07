Young Players: Who stepped up on Matchday 7?

Big-time goals from US men's national team up-and-comers and key performances from homegrown players highlight the latest Young Player standouts.
Here's who stood out during Matchday 7.
As his USMNT stock continues to rise, Luna put in another virtuoso performance at the club level, keying Real Salt Lake's 2-0 win over LA Galaxy by scoring both goals.
After posting 20 goal contributions in his 2024 breakout season (8g/12a), the reigning MLS Young Player of the Year could very well surpass that total in 2025.
Ngoma's first goal of the season was a big one, as he logged a 41st-minute equalizer in RBNY's eventual 2-1 victory over Chicago Fire FC – heading home a cross from rising Panamanian left back Omar Valencia.
The 19-year-old homegrown forward has overcome injuries early in his career and could become a key part of manager Sandro Schwarz's plans if he stays healthy.
Houston's prized offseason acquisition is officially off the mark, netting a long-distance game-winner in Saturday's 1-0 victory over LAFC.
McGlynn's integration as the Dynamo's new centerpiece remains a work in progress, but this strike demonstrated the rising USMNT midfielder's quality.
San Jose's emphatic 6-1 rout of D.C. United was in part fueled by their 19-year-old homegrown midfielder, who logged his first assist of the season on the first of Josef Martínez's three goals.
It was Tsakiris' first start of the season, and he drew positive reviews from head coach Bruce Arena.
"Niko did well," Arena said post-game. "As he gets more experience, I think he'll get a little better at this level and play a little quicker. He's a kid with some talent. There were some good plays and good passes on his part. That's encouraging."
Sporting KC got their first win of the season with a 2-0 victory over arch-rival St. Louis CITY; Bartlett went the full 90 minutes and helped preserve the clean sheet.
The 19-year-old signed a homegrown deal in January and is well worth tracking as SKC enter their post-Peter Vermes era.
- Nolan Norris: With Marco Farfan's long-term injury, Norris has been thrust into duty at left back and has responded with a pair of steady performances. That latest was Saturday's 89-minute shift in FC Dallas's 1-1 draw at Atlanta United.
- Peyton Miller: New England took a 1-0 defeat at FC Cincinnati, but a bright spot can be found in the impressive performance put forth by their 17-year-old defender in his second start of the season.
- Frankie Westfield: The latest talent to emerge from Philadelphia's vaunted youth development system, the 19-year-old appears to have a hold on the starting right back job. With a pair of assists already on his ledger this season, Westfield went the full 90 in the Union's scoreless draw vs. Orlando City.