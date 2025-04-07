Young Players: Who stepped up on Matchday 7?

San Jose 's emphatic 6-1 rout of D.C. United was in part fueled by their 19-year-old homegrown midfielder, who logged his first assist of the season on the first of Josef Martínez 's three goals.

It was Tsakiris ' first start of the season, and he drew positive reviews from head coach Bruce Arena.

"Niko did well," Arena said post-game. "As he gets more experience, I think he'll get a little better at this level and play a little quicker. He's a kid with some talent. There were some good plays and good passes on his part. That's encouraging."