Young Players: Who shined brightest on Matchday 35?

CFM are 3W-0L-1D in their last four matches with nine goals scored and three allowed, paced by Clark’s scintillating form during that stretch. It’s pushed them within a hair of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs places (while all three clubs are tied on points, Toronto and Philadelphia are still a nose ahead on the first and second tiebreakers, respectively). With visits to Atlanta and Charlotte ahead of a Decision Day tangle with New York City FC, can they scrounge up the points they need to sneak in?