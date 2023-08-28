Young Players: Who most impressed in Matchday 28?

Though he only arrived last month amid IMCF ’s all-timer of a summer transfer window, Gómez seems to have found his feet quickly under the tutelage of Tata Martino. The U22 Initiative signing flashed razor-sharp finishing instincts to score his first MLS goal, which was also this game’s vital first tally, continuing his team’s key recent habit of staking early leads.

One of the more fascinating tidbits Miami’s younger players have shared about Messi and Busquets is their advice to, in essence, stand there, don’t just do something – to “maintain more your position, that the ball’s going to get to you. Stop running for the ball too much,” in the words of homegrown David Ruíz. And there was something of that in Gómez’s read on his goal, as he loitered with intent near the penalty spot after the Red Bulls failed to adequately clear a free-kick delivery into their box and was thus well-placed to latch onto Noah Allen’s low cross.