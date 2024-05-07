Young Players: Golazos (and more) this past week!

Jalen Neal: Perhaps it’s no coincidence the Galaxy’s shutout in Seattle was the homegrown center back’s first start of 2024 after months out with a sports hernia and an abdominal injury discovered in its wake. The 20-year-old posted 84% passing completion and 14 defensive actions on his return, leading Greg Vanney to say: “As far as not having played 90 minutes in probably nine, 10 months, I think it's a good start for him. He got a zero out of it and he won some important balls in the air, he won some important duels. If this is the spot that we're building from, then I think it's a great spot for him.”