World Cup raises question of USMNT's midfield beyond Adams, McKennie & Musah

“We know obviously that their strength is in the midfield,” said Virgil van Dijk after the Netherlands ended the US men’s national team ’s 2022 World Cup run with a 3-1 victory last Saturday.

It worked, with a substantial assist from the heavy legs and mileage those three logged in the first three US matches. Man-marking those center mids, clustering numbers around the USMNT fullbacks and funneling play towards the center backs added up to a tricky tactical puzzle that manager Gregg Berhalter and his team could not solve in time.

The Netherlands implemented a game plan specifically designed to blunt the influence of the “MMA” trio of Weston McKennie (Juventus), Yunus Musah (Valencia) and Tyler Adams (Leeds United), who had been so central to the Yanks’ good work in advancing from Group B.

It was a big compliment from the Liverpool star center back – as well as proof that the USMNT received the full scrutiny of Dutch master Louis van Gaal and his staff in the leadup to their Round of 16 tangle at Khalifa International Stadium.

Depth worries?

Options off the bench were scant, too. Luca de la Torre seemed to have proven himself a capable alternative as a No. 8, but carried a hamstring issue from his new LaLiga stop (Celta de Vigo) into the World Cup and didn’t play a minute. Nor did Cristian Roldan, who shined as a pressing winger, rather than a center mid, for most of the season with Seattle Sounders FC.

Kellyn Acosta earned the role of Adams’ d-mid backup, and started six matches earlier in the year before coming off the bench vs. Wales and Iran in Qatar. His day job as a No. 8 with LAFC complicated his USMNT deployment, however, and his skill set didn’t fully match up with any of the starting trio. Berhalter, who explicitly admitted “the midfield position is somewhat light for us” when unveiling his roster, pretty clearly preferred Brenden Aaronson and Gio Reyna in wide spots, even if he made noises about using them centrally.

Depth, then, played a significant role in this team’s undoing. Berhalter built his team around that excellent trio, but did not bring – or, he might argue, simply did not have access to – comparable players who could provide a comparable level of performance in those positions. In retrospect, it was always a gamble to ask them to maintain the same lofty output (both Adams and Musah ran more than eight miles in the Iran match, for example, and nearly as far vs. the Netherlands) across four high-intensity matches in 13 days.