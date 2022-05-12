World Cup prep: Canada to play Iran in friendly June 5 at BC Place

The Canadian men's national team will face fellow World Cup-bound nation Iran in a June 5 friendly ahead of their first two Concacaf Nations League A matches, Canada Soccer announced Thursday.

The contest against Iran will be the first of back-to-back international matches at BC Place, home of Vancouver Whitecaps FC, with manager John Herdman's side then opening their Nations League schedule on June 9 against Curaçao.

Canada will close the June international window with a visit to Honduras in Nations League play on June 13, with the nations all competing in Group C.

Canada are preparing for the 2022 FIFA World Cup this November and December in Qatar, making their first appearance in the tournament since 1986. Les Rouges topped the Concacaf Octagonal, finishing above Mexico and the United States.

Meanwhile, Iran are playing in their third straight World Cup after featuring in the 2014 and 2018 editions. They placed atop Group A in Asia's qualification path.

Canada open World Cup play on Nov. 23 against Belgium in Group F. Iran will be the USMNT's third and final Group B opponent at the tournament.

