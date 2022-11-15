World Cup by the numbers: How MLS will impact Qatar 2022

Major League Soccer's footprint will be all over the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar – in record-setting fashion with 35 player call-ups, the most in the league's 27-year history.

Here are some key insights, significant figures and more as competition begins Sunday in the Middle East.

A record 36 @MLS and @MLSNEXTPRO players have been named to @FIFAWorldCup rosters and will represent 11 different countries in competition. Leading the way is @CanadaSoccerEN 🇨🇦 with 11 players, followed by @USMNT 🇺🇸 with 9 and @LaTri 🇪🇨 with 4 players. pic.twitter.com/i7VVah8j0t

Worldwide context

• 35: MLS's 35 World Cup players are the most of any league in the Americas, only eclipsed globally by the Premier League, LaLiga, Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue 1 in the overall number of players called into the World Cup.

• 20: MLS clubs with players named to World Cup rosters – tied with the English Premier League for the most among top-flight soccer leagues in the world.

•8: For the first time in history, all eight World Cup groups will feature at least one MLS player.