Wondo Way: San Jose honor Chris Wondolowski with new street name

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

When you’ve achieved legendary status, these sort of things just happen.

The San Jose Earthquakes have changed the name of road a outside of PayPal Park from Champions Way to Wondo Way, honoring MLS all-time leading scorer Chris Wondolowski.

The 38-year-old is entering his 14th season with San Jose and holds the MLS record for career goals (166), goals for one club (162), game-winning goals (45) and goals in 1-0 victories (14), among other highlights.

“It’s an amazing honor,” Wondolowski said in a release. “I always have and always will be part of the San Jose community. It’s who I am. It’s amazing to now be permanently intertwined with it.”

Wondolowski began his MLS career in 2005 with San Jose, then spent 2006-09 with Houston Dynamo FC before eventually returning to the Bay Area. In every season from 2010-19 with San Jose, Wondolowski reached double-digit goals. During the pandemic-shortened 2021 season, the veteran bagged a team-leading seven goals.

Throughout his distinguished career, Wondolowski has earned five MLS All-Star selections and two Golden Boot presented by Audi awards. His 27 goals during the 2012 season tied the then-MLS scoring record, capped by Wondolowski being named that year’s Landon Donovan MLS MVP.

“Wondo is a legend for the San Jose Earthquakes and Major League Soccer,” Earthquakes chief operating officer Jared Shawlee said in a release. “Wondo Way is the primary walkway that fans use to get to and from PayPal Park, so it’s a special symbol for us to honor the connection he has built with Quakes fans throughout his career.”

With a street name secured, perhaps a statue comes next for Wondolowski?

