With "world-class" Alexandre Pato, Orlando City seek another gear at Columbus Crew

Orlando City SC forward Alexandre Pato 's 2021 MLS season fell short of expectations, mainly thanks to an early-season knee injury. The former Brazilian international played in just five matches, notching a hair over 100 minutes without recording a goal or assist.

But round two for the 32-year-old ex-AC Milan star is off to a much-improved start, with two goals and two assists through the Lions’ first seven games. In fact, he’s their joint-leading scorer alongside midfielder Junior Urso.

Seeing this improved form, head coach Oscar Pareja said before a Saturday evening visit to the Columbus Crew (7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+) that Pato's leveled up.

“I think he started on the right foot with being connected with his teammates on the training [ground] and the effort and the connectivity we all aim to have in the team,” Pareja said. “His talent is there, his experience is there and I think he has a lot to contribute to the team.