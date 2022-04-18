Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 7

Great goals are like Easter candy, you can't have just one. Which is good, because we have four tasty offerings from Week 7 of the 2022 MLS regular season for AT&T 5G Goal of the Week.
Jeremy Ebobisse struck for a brace in San Jose’s 2-2 draw against Nashville SC, twice equalizing for the Quakes, including a blistering free kick early in the second half.
Alejandro Pozuelo navigated his way through Philadelphia Union defenders just inside the box before directing the winner inside the far post in Toronto FC’s 2-1 win at BMO Field Saturday night.
Ercan Kara put the finishing touches on a gorgeous tiki-taka goal to help lift Orlando City SC to a 2-0 win at Columbus, and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi added to his résumé of bangers with a worldie of a left-footed strike in LAFC’s 3-1 win over Sporting Kansas City.
Vote for your favorite below or at Twitter.com/MLS.