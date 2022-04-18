Goal of the Week

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 7

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Great goals are like Easter candy, you can't have just one. Which is good, because we have four tasty offerings from Week 7 of the 2022 MLS regular season for AT&T 5G Goal of the Week.

Jeremy Ebobisse struck for a brace in San Jose’s 2-2 draw against Nashville SC, twice equalizing for the Quakes, including a blistering free kick early in the second half.

Alejandro Pozuelo navigated his way through Philadelphia Union defenders just inside the box before directing the winner inside the far post in Toronto FC’s 2-1 win at BMO Field Saturday night.

Ercan Kara put the finishing touches on a gorgeous tiki-taka goal to help lift Orlando City SC to a 2-0 win at Columbus, and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi added to his résumé of bangers with a worldie of a left-footed strike in LAFC’s 3-1 win over Sporting Kansas City.

Vote for your favorite below or at Twitter.com/MLS.

MLS celebrates Earth Day with fifth annual Greener Goals Week of Service

What went wrong for Matias Almeyda’s Earthquakes & what's next for San Jose?
National Writer: Charles Boehm

San Jose Earthquakes part ways with head coach Matias Almeyda

NYCFC forward Taty Castellanos named Week 7 Player of the Week
Player of the Week

Team of the Week presented by Audi: Toronto stay rolling, Minnesota find another gear in Week 7

Taty reaches top level, Austin won't quit, LAFC put on show & MORE
26:15

Tiki-taka to free kicks, Week 7 had it all! Vote for your favorite goal below or at Twitter.com/MLS | Goal of the Week presented by AT&T 5G
1:27

HIGHLIGHTS: Tigres U17 vs Seattle Sounders U17
1:43

HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. Sporting Kansas City | April 17, 2022
4:12

