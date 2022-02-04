Will the old Josef Martinez return for Atlanta United in 2022?

Those dozen strikes might have been well shy of the 77 he produced across a three-year stretch that saw him win the 2018 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi and 2018 Landon Donovan MLS MVP awards. But in an interview on Extratime , Pineda told host Andrew Wiebe that Martinez’s 2021 clearly showed that a 2022 resurgence is possible.

"He wasn’t at his best. We all saw that. He was coming back from a tough injury, a very tough injury, and still no one scored more goals than him in the team,” Pineda explained. “If he’s going to be better this year, he’s going to better physically, he’s going to be fitter, he’s going to be faster, he’s going to be better than last year. I hope he scores many, many goals for this club. And if we help him with clear ideas to create a lot [of] good chances for him, I’m sure that he’s going to score many goals for Atlanta United.”