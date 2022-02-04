Will the old Josef Martinez return for Atlanta United in 2022?

In Atlanta United manager Gonzalo Pineda’s mind, it’s not whether star striker Josef Martinez improves on last year. It’s how much he improves.
Upon his return from an ACL tear that ruled him out of nearly the entire 2020 campaign, Martinez scored a team-leading 12 goals as Atlanta weathered a poor start and managerial change to return to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs after a year away.
Those dozen strikes might have been well shy of the 77 he produced across a three-year stretch that saw him win the 2018 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi and 2018 Landon Donovan MLS MVP awards. But in an interview on Extratime, Pineda told host Andrew Wiebe that Martinez’s 2021 clearly showed that a 2022 resurgence is possible.
"He wasn’t at his best. We all saw that. He was coming back from a tough injury, a very tough injury, and still no one scored more goals than him in the team,” Pineda explained. “If he’s going to be better this year, he’s going to better physically, he’s going to be fitter, he’s going to be faster, he’s going to be better than last year. I hope he scores many, many goals for this club. And if we help him with clear ideas to create a lot [of] good chances for him, I’m sure that he’s going to score many goals for Atlanta United.”
How many exactly? Without using numbers, Pineda in no uncertain terms said he believes Martinez can return to his 2017-19 vintage if those around him play well enough.
“If we don’t serve the right passes, if we don’t create the right chances for him, he won’t score many. So it’s again a team’s effort,” Pineda said. “But that’s the case that we hope he comes back to the Josef Martinez in 2017 and 2018 where he was fantastic, he scored many, many goals. That’s expectation. If we don’t think Josef is going to come back to that level, he wouldn’t be here in the team anymore.”
That group behind Martinez is widely expected to soon receive a substantial addition.
With a Designated Player spot open following Ezequiel Barco's loan to River Plate, multiple reports have Atlanta reaching a transfer agreement for Velez Sarsfield midfielder Thiago Almada.
Nothing official has materialized yet. But without naming names, Pineda explored the desired characteristics of an attacking addition he believes will arrive prior to ATLUTD's home opener on Feb. 27 against Sporting Kansas City.
The ideal fit may be someone who can complement DP winger Luiz Araujo’s dynamic traits.
“It can be a good winger, it can be a good guy who can be very good on the 1-v-1 dribbling to unlock lower blocks and stuff like that. Or it can be a very good player, a connector similar to Thiago as you mentioned,” Pineda said.
“With Luiz Araujo, [he’s] a very good dribbler, a very good guy when he’s on the ball. His speed and his power when he goes forward is fantastic,” Pineda continued. “So another playmaker that maybe makes the right pass and takes the right decisions in between the lines I think can be something that we may be looking at.”
This much is clear: Anyone who joins Pineda’s roster will do so with the expectation to compete for silverware. Atlanta won MLS Cup 2018 and both the U.S. Open Cup and Campeones Cup in 2019.
“I have big ambitions obviously as a coach. I told to [the] media many times that one of my dreams is to be in Europe [and] coach in Europe,” Pineda said. “But if I’m truly honest, right now my only dream is to give a championship to Atlanta United. That’s all my energy, all my efforts, my day-by-day, everything. All my mind is on Atlanta United, the next star, bringing the second star to the shield.”
For more from Extratime, check out the latest episode here.