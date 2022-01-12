Atlanta United juggle roster with no updates on Ezequiel Barco, Thiago Almada

The first bit of news is starting to matriculate publicly, though. A source can confirm a report from CL Merlo that Brazilian club Internacional are keen on a loan with purchase option deal for Barco. That would free up the roster/cap space to acquire Almada.

No official resolution on the futures of Barco or Almada have quite happened yet with preseason around the corner. Technical director Carlos Bocanegra told media he had no updates to provide as of Tuesday afternoon.

Part of the reason? They can't add him to the roster without opening another Designated Player spot. With Josef Martinez and the recently acquired Araujo ensconced in two of the DP spots, Barco appears the odd man out.

Atlanta chased Almada, a 20-year-old Argentine wonderkid from Velez Sarsfield, in the summer, before ultimately signing Brazilian winger Luiz Araujo . The club continued chasing the player before Velez announced this winter that he will be joining Atlanta in a potential league-record $16 million transfer fee, but Atlanta quickly sought to clarify by announcing they had agreed an "exclusive option" to acquire Almada for that $16 million figure.

Though the roster is mostly set for 2022, big questions loom over Atlanta United as they near preseason opening next week. Chief among them revolve around the futures of Ezequiel Barco and Thiago Almada.

Barco has been very loosely linked with a number of European clubs during his time with Atlanta and a big move to Europe was the plan when initially acquired as a rising teenager. The 22-year-old has 17g/17a in 81 MLS appearances.

Almada, meanwhile, has 24 goals and 11 assists in 98 professional appearances with Velez. He also has a sexual assault accusation case active in Argentina.

If Almada does indeed join as overwhelmingly expected this winter, it'll be the third time in a row Atlanta set a new league-record transfer fee. Barco was acquired for $15 million ahead of the 2018 season, then Pity Martinez for a little more than $15 million in 2019.

Atlanta still have some more business to do, though.

“We should be making 2-3 more signings potentially here before the season starts," Bocanegra said.

The club are looking for another goalkeeping addition behind Brad Guzan as well as potentially another forward behind Josef Martinez. Bocanegra announced the club reached an agreement over the permanent transfer of right back Ronald Hernandez from Aberdeen. Hernandez was on loan last year.

Martinez, meanwhile, told The Athletic's Felipe Cardenas that he hopes to extend his contract soon, saying he wants a raise and extension to guarantee his future. Bocanegra downplayed contract concerns for his star striker.