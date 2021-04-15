Will FC Cincinnati's Brenner signing lead more Brazilians to MLS?

FC Cincinnati club-record signing Brenner isn't the first Brazilian in MLS. Far from it. He is, however, a new profile of a Brazilian acquisition previously not seen before in the league.

Brenner is a 21-year-old wonderkid who's led the lines for Brazil's U-17 and U-20 national teams. He's known to every Football Manager and FIFA career mode fan as a hot prospect to sign for Europe's biggest clubs. He was expected to follow that path in real life, particularly after he enjoyed his first real breakout season as a professional over the last year. While MLS has gone to market for players with this pedigree in Argentina, Uruguay, Colombia and more, it hadn't happened quite yet in Brazil.

And MLS clubs certainly weren't spending a reported $13 million for their services, like Cincy did with Brenner.

The micro-level impact of Brenner's singing has been well-discussed: It's a big swing for FCC as they look to fast-track their improvement after two difficult on-field seasons in MLS as they open West End Stadium. He further expands their excitement and intrigue factors, making the club one of the biggest storylines to start 2021. On a macro level, though, it could mean more talents in his mold move from Brazil to MLS in the future, another path that uber-talented rising stars can take.

Brenner thinks it's possible, at least.