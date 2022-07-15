Will Bale, Chiellini debut for LAFC? Cherundolo doesn't tip hand

LAFC fans are still awaiting their first glimpse of Gareth Bale and Giorgio Chiellini in an MLS game, though the star duo's respective debuts could be on the horizon.

“Anybody who travels is ready to get minutes," Cherundolo said. "So, how probable it is, we’ll have to see. The game will dictate that, as well as the coaches. But both are in a good spot to contribute to the group.”

Head coach Steve Cherundolo, speaking to reporters at his Friday press conference, didn't commit to giving Bale and Chiellini their first minutes with the Black & Gold when they travel for a matchup against Nashville SC on Saturday at GEODIS Park (8:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+). But the coach did say it's possible both could feature and that he's pleased with how they're integrating since joining the club.

LAFC made major waves with the addition of each global superstar in recent weeks on Targeted Allocation Money deals. Chiellini, the Juventus legend and longtime Italian national team captain, was officially announced as an addition on June 13. Bale, meanwhile, joined the club two weeks later from Real Madrid, making LAFC the latest stop in his decorated career that has also included stints with Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur.

Cherundolo said it's simply about fitness with the new arrivals at this point, with the club carefully bringing along the 32-year-old Bale and 37-year-old Chiellini.

"Adding new players, especially in the summer transfer window, is tricky, because these players are coming off of an offseason, so they're doing their preseason during our season," the first-year coach said. "I think it's important to understand that when integrating new players in this phase of the season. So, they are being integrated as fast as possible, but I think it's also smart to give them time."

Whether it happens on Saturday, it won't be long before Bale and Chiellini earn minutes as LAFC look to challenge for the Supporters' Shield, where they've been jostling with current leaders Austin FC and the Philadelphia Union.

LAFC should be well-rested coming into the matchup, having last played in a 3-2 El Trafico win over the LA Galaxy that helped kick off Heineken Rivalry Week back on July 8. Bale watched that game from the stands, while Chiellini was an unused substitute.