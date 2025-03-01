Wilfried Zaha! Charlotte FC star signing scores in MLS debut

The Ivory Coast international and Crystal Palace legend beat goalkeeper Brad Guzan with a first-time shot inside the box to double CLT's lead in the 54th minute, shortly after Pep Biel 's opener.

Charlotte FC 's marquee offseason signing had a standout debut in Saturday's 2-0 home win over Atlanta United , scoring his first MLS goal to help lead the Crown to their first victory of the 2025 campaign.

The 32-year-old also participated in Biel's goal, becoming an instant hit at Bank of America Stadium.

Zaha joined Charlotte on a year-long loan from Turkish Süper Lig powerhouse Galatasaray, signing a Designated Player contract to add the "missing piece of the puzzle" for the club this year.

After missing Charlotte's 2-2 season-opening draw at Seattle Sounders FC for the birth of his daughter, Zaha is already doing just that with the Crown.