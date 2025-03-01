Wilfried Zaha! Charlotte FC star signing scores in MLS debut

Welcome to Major League Soccer, Wilfried Zaha.
Charlotte FC's marquee offseason signing had a standout debut in Saturday's 2-0 home win over Atlanta United, scoring his first MLS goal to help lead the Crown to their first victory of the 2025 campaign.
The Ivory Coast international and Crystal Palace legend beat goalkeeper Brad Guzan with a first-time shot inside the box to double CLT's lead in the 54th minute, shortly after Pep Biel's opener.
The 32-year-old also participated in Biel's goal, becoming an instant hit at Bank of America Stadium.
Zaha joined Charlotte on a year-long loan from Turkish Süper Lig powerhouse Galatasaray, signing a Designated Player contract to add the "missing piece of the puzzle" for the club this year.
After missing Charlotte's 2-2 season-opening draw at Seattle Sounders FC for the birth of his daughter, Zaha is already doing just that with the Crown.
In fact, he's only the second player in club history to score on his debut, after Andre Shinyashiki in 2022.
"I think it's a statement," Zaha told MLS Season Pass after Saturday's memorable introduction. "Like I said, me coming here to score goals. The whole team is working hard and we're just taking opportunities as well.
"So that shows to every other team in the league that we mean business this season."