Lessons of Nyarugusu: FC Dallas rising star Bernard Kamungo embraces journey to MLS

“I mean, it's a good thing. I’m always a happy person, I try to keep a smile on my face all the time. So if you enjoy calling me Bernie, go ahead. If you enjoy calling me Bernard, it’s up to you.”

“Yeah, I've got a few,” Kamungo told MLSsoccer.com with a laugh on Wednesday. “I don't really care which one you call me, that’s the thing. People call me King Bernie, they call me Bernie, they call me The Abilene Dream. So basically there's a lot of them – there’s BK, too. So it's up to you, whatever you prefer calling me.

Then again, there’s also the simple but effective metric of his burgeoning list of nicknames from “The Abilene Dream” to a newer tag applied in the wake of his timely contributions in key moments: “Big Game Bernie.”

The eight goals and three assists he’s notched for FCD across MLS, Leagues Cup and postseason play this year, most of them in clutch situations, as well as the financial stability his contract has brought to his family. Or the buzz his performances have earned him, including a place on MLSsoccer.com’s 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR rankings and an invite to the US Under-23 national team’s October camp, where he tallied two game-winning assists in friendly wins over Mexico and Japan. Somewhat less tangible, but no less real, is the joy and inspiration he’s brought to his teammates, FCD fans and those who must weather the tribulations of refugee life as he has.

The distance he’s traveled from his Tanzanian childhood to become not just an FC Dallas player, but quite possibly their most important figure heading into the decisive Match 3 of their Round One Audi MLS Cup Playoffs series with Seattle Sounders FC at Lumen Field on Friday (10 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ).

“He shows his character and mentality as a person and a player,” head coach Nico Estévez said of Kamungo on Decision Day. “He doesn't care about the opponent. He doesn't care about the situation of the game. He just goes outside and competes, and that's the best way that he can do it.”

Of the six MLS goals he’s scored this season, two were game-winners, two were equalizers, and the other two were the first and third tallies in Dallas’ 4-1 road win over the LA Galaxy , a must-win game to guarantee playoff qualification. He was clutch again on Saturday, assisting on FCD’s first goal and earning the penalty kick that garnered their second as they booked the Match 2 win needed to keep their season alive .

That said, if there’s anyone who won’t be the slightest bit intimidated by that kind of odds, it’s Kamungo, the 21-year-old winger who has skyrocketed from Cinderella story to crucial contributor with breathtaking speed over the past year-and-a-half or so.

Dallas are facing the playoffs equivalent of Mission: Impossible as they travel to Lumen Field. As if the overarching trends of strong home-field advantage in the postseason aren’t daunting enough, FCD’s history in the Emerald City is profoundly grim: In 21 regular-season and playoff visits to Seattle , the North Texans are 1W-14L-6D, with their sole win a 1-0 result in 2011 via a Brek Shea goal at what was then known as Qwest Field.

“That will never leave me. That's who I am, and I will never change it, no matter where I go,” Kamungo said of the experiences he carries with him. “It’s something that can always push me to strive for more. … I know what exactly I'm fighting for. It’s a big difference. And then that's why I just can't ever change myself, over anything.”

That easygoing outlook is part and parcel of the Bernie Kamungo experience. Because when you’ve surmounted the type of obstacles he has, dodging war, starvation, destitution and hopelessness before he’d even turned 15, what’s the point in sweating the small stuff?

Tanzania to Texas

Kamungo’s incredible, frankly miraculous tale has been well-chronicled – and deserves every bit of the spotlight now and in the future, in no small part because it’s still being written.

If you’re not yet familiar with his voyage from hungry child in the sprawling Nyarugusu refugee camp in western Tanzania to earning his first professional contract via an open tryout to out-of-nowhere MLS goalscorer, check out D Magazine’s excellent feature story by Will Maddox, or Jon Arnold’s thoughtful profile for The Striker, or one of the segments recorded by local television news outlets, or one of Garrett Melcer’s multiple moving pieces on FCD’s website, among others.

Living in a hut with neither plumbing nor power, Kamungo and his family were often lucky to eat one meal a day in Nyarugusu, where many thousands of exiles from the Democratic Republic of Congo’s brutal civil wars struggle just to survive. As a child, Bernie, as he’s usually known around Toyota Stadium, would secretly skip school to sell used clothes to augment the family’s meager income.

Soccer was a welcome and joyous escape, but an actual ball was well beyond their means, so he and his friends would construct a rough equivalent out of inflated plastic bags, surgical gloves or condoms and whatever else they could patch together. Kamungo says he’d never played on grass or even used a proper ball until he arrived in the United States at age 14, when his family was resettled by the International Rescue Committee in Abilene, a town on the dusty edge of West Texas’ great plains. In fact, Bernard doesn’t even know his date of birth – birthdays weren’t easy to celebrate under the acute hardships of Nyarugusu, and so the paperwork filed when he arrived on these shores simply reads 1/1/2002.

Though packed with its own set of challenges, this new life offered deliverance, providing a stable foundation on which the family built their own American dream. His parents worked, among other jobs, at a cookie factory, producing sandwich cremes, ginger snaps and the like – though Bernie quickly notes that he, both then and now, is “not really into cookies like that.”

Those thousands of hours of improvised play in Tanzania developed excellent dribbling skills, creative flair and a nose for goal in Kamungo. So even with little to no formal or tactical training, no access to pay-for-play youth soccer, he became an unstoppable force in Abilene, starring for his middle-school and high-school teams, prompting his big brother Imani to urge him to push towards higher levels. Imani went so far as to pay the $90 fee to sign up Bernard for open tryouts held in January 2021 by FCD’s second team, North Texas SC – without asking him first – then drove him the 200 miles east to Frisco for the big day, a trip lengthened by a flat tire en route.