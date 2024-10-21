Wild Card explained: Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs

The Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs begin on Oct. 22-23 with two Wild Card games.
To begin the 18-team playoff field, there are two single-game elimination matches (Eastern Conference No. 8 vs. No. 9; Western Conference No. 8 vs. No. 9).
Eastern Conference
(8) CF Montréal vs. (9) Atlanta United
- WHEN: Tuesday, Oct. 22 | 7:30 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV - Free
- WHERE: Stade Saputo
Western Conference
(8) Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. (9) Portland Timbers
- WHEN: Wednesday, Oct. 23 | 10:30 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV - Free; TSN, RDS
- WHERE: Providence Park
PK shootout: If a Wild Card game is tied at the end of regulation time (90 minutes), no extra time will be played. There will immediately be a penalty kick shootout to determine the winner.
Single elimination: The winner of each Wild Card match will advance to the Round One Best-of-3 Series to face the conference No. 1 seed – either Inter Miami CF (East) or LAFC (West). The loser's playoff journey ends.
The Wild Card winners advance to a Round One Best-of-3 Series against their conference's top seed.
At this stage, matches tied after regulation go straight to a penalty kick shootout (no ties). The matches will be hosted in a home-away-home format; the first team to two wins advances.
The Round One Best-of-3 Series lasts from Friday, October 25 to Sunday, November 10.
Eastern Conference Round One Best-of-3 Series
- No. 1 Inter Miami CF vs. Wild Card winner
- No. 2 Columbus Crew vs. No. 7 New York Red Bulls
- No. 3 FC Cincinnati vs. No. 6 New York City FC
- No. 4 Orlando City SC vs. No. 5 Charlotte FC
Western Conference Round One Best-of-3 Series
- No. 1 LAFC vs. Wild Card winner
- No. 2 LA Galaxy vs. No. 7 Colorado Rapids
- No. 3 Real Salt Lake vs. No. 6 Minnesota United FC
- No. 4 Seattle Sounders FC vs. No. 5 Houston Dynamo FC
Date: MLS Cup presented by Audi is set for December 7.
Hosting: Hosting rights are awarded to the finalist with the better regular-season record. If both finalists have the same amount of regular-season points, the team with more wins—or, if they're tied in that category, better goal difference—will host MLS Cup.