Why Columbus Crew remain an MLS Cup contender

“You gut the attack that got you the best season in club history and you’re still undefeated? That is Wilfried Nancy’s legacy right there,” Andrew Wiebe said on This is MLS .

While alarm bells started ringing, the Crew enter a Matchday 5 home test vs. New York City FC as one of the league’s seven remaining undefeated teams (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ).

Two key pieces from Columbus’ MLS Cup 2023 and Leagues Cup 2024 -winning sides were gone in a flash. Only Diego Rossi , the third piece of the attacking trident, would remain.

Star forward Cucho Hernández was transferred to LaLiga side Real Betis for a reported club-record fee, and striker Christian Ramírez was traded to the LA Galaxy .

As impactful as the 2024 Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year is, the fact remains: Columbus have roster flexibility to make high-impact additions.

“This is the smallest squad in the entire league right now, so if I’m looking at the Columbus Crew, they’re still themselves,” Wiebe said. “What they’re lacking is punch up top and that can change quickly.

“Speaking to folks in that front office, the reason why they went with the Designated Player model and not the U22 Initiative model and the additional GAM, is they want to have open spots to bring in at least one hopefully, maybe even two DPs, in this window that ends on April 23. Those spots are open. The gunpowder is ready to go.”

Wiebe feels the roster’s current state puts outsized pressure on the wingbacks to create chances. That will be challenged this weekend against NYCFC, with Mo Farsi (Algeria) and Max Arfsten (USA) away on international duty.

But with resources available and positive early-season results, the Crew remain firmly among the contenders.

“They’ve got to get some signings in,” Wiebe said. “But if you’re looking for a team to build over the course of the season to maybe get back to their best, even while losing big pieces, the Crew are absolutely that team.