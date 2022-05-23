Who were the best young-player performers in MLS Weeks 12 & 13?

The 2022 MLS season is rounding out its third month of existence, and with the June international break looming but not quite here yet, the reality of the grind has really hit home.

Much of the league managed a busy midweek that entailed three games in eight days or so. Another handful are staring at midweek Canadian Championship and US Open Cup fixtures. It’s a time where both match-winning quality at the top end of the roster and reliable depth at the bottom are called upon, and nowadays we usually have young players to talk about in both categories.

Almada has now scored in back-to-back matches and his vision, movement and distribution are beginning to consistently resemble those of an elite MLS playmaker. Again, we’re urging you to feast your eyes on the timing, weight and texture of that 88th-minute lofted delivery to Brooks Lennon :

That $16 million price tag at times seemed like a weighted belt on the Argentine as he settled in with the Five Stripes . Perhaps we can declare his introductory period just about over, though, as he walks into the MLS Team of the Week presented by Audi for the second time this month after bagging a goal and a particularly lovely game-tying assist at Nashville SC on Saturday.

Gonzalo Pineda can take heart from his young side’s tenacity to dig out a point against the budding rivals who roared back to end their Open Cup run at the same venue earlier this month.

We don’t have enough space here for the complete story of VWFC’s ludicrously unfortunate week and the brutal circumstances that forced them to dig down into their academy just to field a goalkeeper at Charlotte FC on Sunday; read Tom Bogert’s rundown to catch up there as needed.

We’re focused on the bravery and composure of Anchor, a 17-year-old youth prospect who signed off on a dramatic fast-tracking in the teeth of the Caps’ dire shorthandedness – they’re currently missing a full XI’s worth of first-team players thanks to injuries, wear and tear and COVID-19 protocols – by inking an MLS NEXT Pro contract, an agreement for an MLS homegrown contract for next season and a short-term agreement to step straight into the lineup mere hours later.