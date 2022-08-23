Who the analytics like in the Western Conference playoff race

Um, would it be cool if we could just skip this section? Is that alright with everyone? No, no, it’s not because I’m afraid of the wrath of the city of Seattle and Sounders fans everywhere. Pshht, that’s not it at all. I’m also totally not afraid of ending up on MLS Images That Preceded Unfortunate Events for the second time.

Okay, I lied. I’m afraid of both of those things. I’m not sure the Sounders are making the playoffs this year. They’re already thin in midfield and now it looks like Cristian Roldan could miss a couple of weeks. That’s not a good sign for this team. On the whole, Seattle are sitting just on the positive side of FBref’s xGD metric, which is encouraging. But without reinforcements in the now-closed Secondary Transfer Window, Seattle’s 13-year playoff streak could be about to come to an end.