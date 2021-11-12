Who starts? USMNT projected XI against Mexico in World Cup Qualifying

United States vs. Mexico. These two games are always the most anticipated in Concacaf World Cup Qualifying. The first is almost here.

The USMNT host Mexico at FC Cincinnati 's TQL Stadium on Friday (9:10 pm ET | ESPN2, Univision, TUDN) to mark the Octagonal's midpoint and game No. 7. Mexico sit atop the table on 14 points, while the United States are second on 11 and Canada 's third with 10. Reminder: Concacaf's top three teams automatically make it to Qatar 2022, while fourth-place enters an inter-confederation playoff.

Real quick, to save for some further suspense: Berhalter announced Thursday that attacker Christian Pulisic won't start as he returns from injury and Zack Steffen will start at gaolkeeper.

Editor's note: This portion of text originally ran in Doyle's preview for USMNT vs. Mexico, the full piece you can read here.

Use Weah and Pulisic at right wing: Berhalter said on Thursday that Christian Pulisic is not going to start this game. My preference would've been 60 minutes of Pulisic and 30 minutes of Tim Weah (Brenden Aaronson should go 90 on the left wing), and while there are individual reasons for this – Pulisic has been more consistent as a right winger because he doesn’t get Neymar Brain when he’s out there, he just attacks; Weah has spent most of his time for club and country on the right – there is also a good tactical reason: immediate verticality up the right side is the way to go at El Tri.

Mexico’s left back Jesus Gallardo hasn’t fared well against pacey attackers. Pulisic and Weah both have Buchanan-esque speed; the ability to get the edge on Gallardo, turn Mexico’s entire defense around and force them to run at their own goal.

Start Joe Scally: Berhalter has already started four teenagers (Gio Reyna, Ricardo Pepi, George Bello, Musah) thus far in qualifying, and the results from that group have been mostly promising. His whole M.O. has been “if you’re good enough, you’re old enough.”

Scally has certainly looked good enough thus far with Borussia Monchengladbach, and beyond that, neither of the other right backs in this camp – DeAndre Yedlin and Reggie Cannon – have lit the world aflame with their recent play. Yedlin still has the same strengths (high effort and speed to burn) and weaknesses (below par skill on the ball and in distribution, and a potentially fatal penchant for back post inattentiveness) that he did when he broke onto the scene eight years ago, while Cannon has barely played this season.