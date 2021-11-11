USA vs. Mexico: Projected XI and 3 quick thoughts on how the USMNT should play

With that in mind, here are a few quick thoughts on what I’d like to see from the US:

It is also, however, a chance for Gregg Berhalter to show he’s learned from both his own team’s games and the film of Mexico’s and make some adjustments. There are potential changes to make to the US XI, but beyond that there are some different ways to put pressure on El Tri that have been demonstrated by some of the opponents they’ve already faced.

It is a very big game. It always is when these two teams meet.

The US men’s national team host Mexico in Cincinnati on Friday night in World Cup Qualifying (9:10 pm ET | ESPN2, Univision, TUDN). This is each team’s seventh game of the final round. Mexico are in first place, and the US are in second.

Play over the first line of pressure

This makes intuitive sense given that Berhalter chose not to bring John Brooks, who is the best passing CB in the pool. If the idea was to play through that first line of El Tri pressure, then Brooks would have to be there.

The other reason it makes sense is because the US just haven’t shown the ability to play through Mexico’s pressure no matter who’s out there. We saw it repeatedly in both meetings this summer, and we saw it two years ago in a friendly where Mexico smoked the US 3-0. The US had no Plan B in that particular game – the only thing they were going to do was try to build. Tata Martino had his side prepared for exactly that, and the US got pumped.

So that’s why not to do it. There is a compelling affirmative reason for the US to play over the press, though: Mexico’s expected midfield (Edson Alvarez, Hector Herrera and Andres Guardado) can’t match the range and ball-winning ability of the expected US midfield (Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah and Tyler Adams).

This is especially true if Mexico’s front line is pushed up high to press the US backline and goalkeeper. Whenever they’ve played like that in qualifying there has been a pretty significant disconnect because Herrera and Guardado just don’t cover ground like they used to.

What I’m saying is that midfield 50/50s should be a strength for the US. This is not a call for Berhalter to go full Energy Drink Soccer, but if the game starts looking like a scrap in the middle of the pitch, the US have the personnel to make that a good thing. Mexico don’t.

This is probably the biggest reason Berhalter has opted for Zack Steffen over Matt Turner in goal. I think the difference between the two with regard to distribution is overstated, but that difference does exist, and if the goal is to drop 40-yard balls into areas where McKennie, Musah et al have the advantage, Steffen is better-suited for that.