Who starts? USMNT lineup prediction for World Cup game vs. Wales

It’s right around the corner: The US men’s national team open Group B play at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Monday against Wales (2 pm ET | FOX, Telemundo).

Here’s how I see Gregg Berhalter’s team lining up at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, using the same 4-3-3 formation that got them through Concacaf Qualifying and to Qatar in the first place.

Three points are there for the taking, and they’d prove hugely beneficial before upcoming tests against England (Nov. 25) and Iran (Nov. 29) decide which of Group B’s two teams make the knockout stages.

Christian Pulisic is always going to start this game; the Chelsea FC forward needs to meet the moment now.

But in my mind, I have hesitations over the position occupied by Borussia Dortmund attacker Gio Reyna. I gave him the nod over Leeds United’s Brenden Aaronson and Lille’s Timothy Weah. Gio is the superior player with the ball at his feet, so the US will need to get him involved and keep him active.

It’s hard to imagine a player like Aaronson, who’s playing consistently in the Premier League, not getting the start. The former Philadelphia Union homegrown star is highly regarded for his pressing, work rate and running off the ball. He’s impressed since his move to Leeds, but because of the depth in these attacking positions, he’s unfortunately the 12th man.

I think Aaronson has a better chance to start against England because the tactics will change against the group favorites. The amount of running needed for the counterattack and the importance of getting pressure to the ball sets up favorably for Aaronson against the Three Lions.

Weah saw his stock rise tremendously in World Cup Qualifying because of his pace, directness and ability to stretch backlines, which are traits lacking in the player pool. This match won’t desperately need a winger to make deep runs, because Wales will not offer that space in behind with a five-man backline.

I had hesitations over the No. 9 spot, but Jesus Ferreira gets his chance to lead the line in the first game of the World Cup. The FC Dallas homegrown forward will need to stay high and play off the defenders' shoulders to set up the space when he does decide to check in between the lines.