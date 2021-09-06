Who's the best dribbler in MLS? What the 2021 data says

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

We love dribblers. Who doesn’t? The stepovers, the cutbacks and oh those nutmegs. It’s the stuff that gets fans out of their seats and makes for great gifs. It’s fun for everyone, except the victimized defender.

So who are the best dribblers in Major League Soccer?

According to data coming from Stats Perform with a minimum of 50 dribbles attempted, the leader by a good margin is CF Montréal's Victor Wanyama, who gets the most bang for his buck. He’s completed 39 of his 52 attempted dribbles – good for a league-leading success rate of 75 percent.

Chicago Fire FC midfielder Alvaro Medran comes in second, completing 67.21 percent of his 61 attempted dribbles, followed closely by Carles Gil of the New England Revolution, who checks in with a 66.27 completion rate of his 83 dribbles.

No defender has a more successful dribbling success rate than Kyle Duncan of the New York Red Bulls. The fullback is fourth in the league, completing 46 of his 72 dribbles for a 62.89 percent success rate.

Rounding out the top five is LAFC midfielder Eduard Atuesta, who has completed 62.32 percent of his 69 attempted dribbles, while no one has completed more dribbles (71) or attempted more dribbles (136) than Minnesota United FC string-puller Emanuel Reynoso.

Check out the table below for a full rundown.

Player
Dribbles completed
Dribbles attempted
Dribbles success rate
1. Victor Wanyama (MTL)
39
52
75%
2. Alvaro Medran (CHI)
41
61
67.21%
3. Carles Gil (NE)
55
83
66.27%
4. Kyle Duncan (RBNY)
46
72
63.89%
5. Eduard Atuesta (LAFC)
43
69
62.32%
6. Nani (ORL)
31
50
62%
7. Andy Najar (DC)
40
65
61.54%
8. Luciano Acosta (CIN)
54
94
57.45%
9. Jamiro Monteiro (PHI)
33
58
56.90%
10. Deiber Caicedo (VAN)
48
87
55.17%
11. Marcelino Moreno (ATL)
65
118
55.08%
12. Latif Blessing (LAFC)
29
53
54.72%
13. Hassani Dotson (MIN)
32
59
54.24%
14. Javier Lopez (SJ)
30
56
53.57%
15. Emanuel Reynoso (MIN)
71
136
52.21%
16. Yeferson Soteldo (TOR)
51
99
51.52%
17. Cristian Dajome (VAN)
34
66
51.52%
18. Gadi Kinda (SKC)
29
57
50.88%
19. Lucas Zelarayan (CLB)
60
118
50.85%
20. Tomas Pochettino (ATX)
34
67
50.75%
Victor Wanyama Alvaro Medran Carles Gil Kyle Duncan Eduard Atuesta

