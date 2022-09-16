Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated this weekend (Week 32)

UPDATE: Austin tied Nashville 1-1, so LAFC clinches the #1 seed in the Western Conference.
LAFC will clinch the number 1 seed in the Western Conference if:
- LAFC win vs. Houston or ...
- > Austin lose or draw vs. Nashville
UPDATE: Dallas tied San Jose 1-1, Seattle lost to Vancouver 2-0, and Salt Lake lost to Cincinnati 2-1, so Dallas clinches a spot in the playoffs.
Dallas will clinch a berth in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- x- Dallas win at San Jose or ...
- > Dallas draw at San Jose AND Seattle lose or draw at Vancouver AND Salt Lake lose or draw vs. Cincinnati or ..
- Dallas draw at San Jose AND Seattle lose or draw at Vancouver AND Portland lose or draw at Columbus or ...
- Dallas draw at San Jose AND Seattle lose or draw at Vancouver AND LA lose or draw vs. Colorado or ...
- Dallas draw at San Jose AND Salt Lake lose vs. Cincinnati AND LA lose vs. Colorado or ...
- Dallas draw at San Jose AND LA lose vs. Colorado AND Portland lose or draw at Columbus or ...
- Seattle lose at Vancouver AND LA lose or draw vs. Colorado AND Salt Lake lose or draw vs. Cincinnati or ...
- Seattle lose at Vancouver AND LA lose or draw vs. Colorado AND Portland lose or draw at Columbus or ...
- Seattle lose at Vancouver AND Portland lose or draw at Columbus AND Salt Lake lose or draw vs. Cincinnati
Nashville will clinch a berth in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- x - Nashville win at Austin AND Seattle lose at Vancouver AND LA lose or draw vs. Colorado AND Salt Lake lose or draw vs. Cincinnati or ...
- x- Nashville win at Austin AND Seattle lose at Vancouver AND LA lose or draw vs. Colorado AND Portland lose or draw at Columbus or ...
- x - Nashville win at Austin AND Seattle lose at Vancouver AND Portland lose or draw at Columbus AND Salt Lake lose or draw vs. Cincinnati
UPDATE: Nashville tied Austin 1-1
New York City will clinch a berth in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- x - New York City win vs. New York AND Miami lose at D.C. or ...
- x - New York City win vs. New York AND Miami draw at D.C. AND Columbus lose or draw vs. Portland or ...
- x - New York City win vs. New York AND Miami draw at D.C. AND Orlando lose vs. Toronto or ...
- x - New York City win vs. New York AND Orlando lose or draw vs. Toronto AND Columbus lose or draw vs. Portland or ...
- x - New York City draw vs. New York AND Orlando lose vs. Toronto AND Columbus lose vs. Portland AND Miami lose at D.C. AND Atlanta lose or draw vs. Philadelphia AND Charlotte lose or draw at Chicago
UPDATES:
Philadelphia will clinch the number 1 seed in the Eastern Conference if:
- x - Philadelphia win at Atlanta or ...
- x - Montréal lose at New England or ...
- x - Philadelphia draw at Atlanta AND Montréal draw at New England
UPDATES:
UPDATE: Charlotte defeat Chicago 3-2, Chicago are eliminated from playoff contention.
Chicago will be eliminated from Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- > Chicago lose vs. Charlotte or ...
- Chicago draw vs. Charlotte AND Cincinnati win or draw at Salt Lake AND Columbus win vs. Portland or ...
- Chicago draw vs. Charlotte AND Cincinnati win or draw at Salt Lake AND Miami win at D.C. or ...
- Chicago draw vs. Charlotte AND Columbus win vs. Portland AND Miami win at D.C. or ...
- Chicago draw vs. Charlotte AND Atlanta win vs. Philadelphia AND New England win vs. Montréal AND Cincinnati win or draw at Salt Lake or ...
- Chicago draw vs. Charlotte AND Atlanta win vs. Philadelphia AND New England win vs. Montréal AND Columbus win vs. Portland or ...
- Chicago draw vs. Charlotte AND Atlanta win vs. Philadelphia AND New England win vs. Montréal AND Miami win at D.C.
UPDATE: Orlando defeated Toronto 4-0, Toronto are eliminated from playoff contention.
Toronto will be eliminated from Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- > Toronto lose at Orlando or ...
- Toronto draw at Orlando AND Columbus win or draw vs. Portland or ...
- Toronto draw at Orlando AND Miami win at D.C. or ...
- Toronto draw at Orlando AND New England win vs. Montréal or ...
- Toronto draw at Orlando AND Atlanta win vs. Philadelphia or ...
- Toronto draw at Orlando AND Charlotte win at Chicago
Colorado will be eliminated from Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- x - Colorado lose at LA AND Portland win or draw at Columbus AND Salt Lake win vs. Cincinnati
UPDATE: Salt Lake lost to Cincinnati 2-1
UPDATE: LA defeated Colorado 4-0, so Kansas City are eliminated from playoff contention
Kansas City will be eliminated from Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- x - Kansas City lose or draw vs. Minnesota or ...
- x - Salt Lake win or draw vs. Cincinnati or ...
- > LA win or draw vs. Colorado
Vancouver will be eliminated from Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- x - Vancouver lose vs. Seattle AND Salt Lake win or draw vs. Cincinnati or ...
- x - Vancouver lose vs. Seattle AND LA win or draw vs. Colorado or ...
- x - Vancouver draw vs. Seattle AND Salt Lake win vs. Cincinnati or ...
- x - Vancouver draw vs. Seattle AND Salt Lake draw vs. Cincinnati AND LA win vs. Colorado
UPDATE: