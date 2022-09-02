Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated this weekend (Week 29)

Austin will clinch a berth in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs IF
- Austin win at Nashville or ...
- Austin tie at Nashville AND Portland lose or tie vs. Atlanta AND Vancouver lose or tie at San Jose or ...
- Austin tie vs. AND Portland lose or tie vs. Atlanta AND LA lose vs. Kansas City or ...
- Austin tie at Nashville AND LA lose vs. Kansas City AND Salt Lake lose at LAFC AND Vancouver lose or tie at San Jose or ...
- Portland lose vs. Atlanta AND Vancouver lose or tie at San Jose AND Seattle lose or tie vs. Houston