Playoff Scenarios

Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated this weekend (Week 29)

By MLSsoccer staff

Austin FC logo
Austin FC

Austin will clinch a berth in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs IF

  • Austin win at Nashville or ...
  • Austin tie at Nashville AND Portland lose or tie vs. Atlanta AND Vancouver lose or tie at San Jose or ...
  • Austin tie vs. AND Portland lose or tie vs. Atlanta AND LA lose vs. Kansas City or ...
  • Austin tie at Nashville AND LA lose vs. Kansas City AND Salt Lake lose at LAFC AND Vancouver lose or tie at San Jose or ...
  • Portland lose vs. Atlanta AND Vancouver lose or tie at San Jose AND Seattle lose or tie vs. Houston
