Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated this weekend

Decision Day is fast approaching on November 7, but the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoff bracket is already taking shape.
Seattle Sounders can clinch a spot with a win and some help across other matches.
On the other end of the spectrum, FC Cincinnati can be mathematically eliminated from a playoff spot if they lose or tie.
Seattle will clinch a berth in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs IF
- Seattle win or tie vs. Vancouver on Oct. 9
Cincinnati will be eliminated from playoff contention IF
- Cincinnati lose or tie vs. Philadelphia on Oct. 9