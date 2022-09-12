Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated on Tuesday or Wednesday (Week 31)

Austin will clinch a berth in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Austin win or draw vs. Salt Lake
LAFC will clinch the number 1 seed in the Western Conference if:
- LAFC win at Minnesota or ...
- LAFC draw at Minnesota AND Austin draw vs. Salt Lake or ...
- Austin lose vs. Salt Lake
Philadelphia will clinch the number 1 seed in the Eastern Conference if:
- Montréal lose vs. Chicago
New York will clinch a berth in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Miami lose or draw vs. Columbus or ...
- Orlando lose vs. Atlanta
Elimination scenarios
Kansas City will be eliminated from Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Kansas City lose or draw vs. D.C. or ...
- Salt Lake win or draw at Austin or ...
- LA win or draw at Vancouver
San Jose will be eliminated from Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- San Jose lose or draw at Colorado
Vancouver will be eliminated from Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Vancouver lose vs. LA or ...
- Vancouver draw vs. LA AND Salt Lake win at Austin