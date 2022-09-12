Playoff Scenarios

Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated on Tuesday or Wednesday (Week 31)

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

playoff-scenarios-2022-primary-image
Austin FC logo
Austin FC

Austin will clinch a berth in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  • Austin win or draw vs. Salt Lake
Los Angeles Football Club logo
Los Angeles Football Club

LAFC will clinch the number 1 seed in the Western Conference if:

  • LAFC win at Minnesota or ...
  • LAFC draw at Minnesota AND Austin draw vs. Salt Lake or ...
  • Austin lose vs. Salt Lake
Philadelphia Union logo
Philadelphia Union

Philadelphia will clinch the number 1 seed in the Eastern Conference if:

  • Montréal lose vs. Chicago
New York Red Bulls logo
New York Red Bulls

New York will clinch a berth in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  • Miami lose or draw vs. Columbus or ...
  • Orlando lose vs. Atlanta
Elimination scenarios
Sporting Kansas City logo
Sporting Kansas City

Kansas City will be eliminated from Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  • Kansas City lose or draw vs. D.C. or ...
  • Salt Lake win or draw at Austin or ...
  • LA win or draw at Vancouver
San Jose Earthquakes logo
San Jose Earthquakes

San Jose will be eliminated from Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  • San Jose lose or draw at Colorado
Vancouver Whitecaps FC logo
Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Vancouver will be eliminated from Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  • Vancouver lose vs. LA or ...
  • Vancouver draw vs. LA AND Salt Lake win at Austin
Playoff Scenarios MLS Cup Playoffs Austin FC Los Angeles Football Club Philadelphia Union New York Red Bulls Sporting Kansas City San Jose Earthquakes Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Related Stories

CF Montréal clinch Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs spot
Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated this weekend (Week 30)
Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated this weekend (Week 29)
More News
More News
Who were the best young-player performers in MLS Week 30?
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Who were the best young-player performers in MLS Week 30?
FC Cincinnati's Brenner named Week 30 Continental Player of the Week
Player of the Week

FC Cincinnati's Brenner named Week 30 Continental Player of the Week
If the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs started today - Week 30

If the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs started today - Week 30
Team of the Week presented by Audi: Atlanta United, Seattle Sounders roar back in Week 30

Team of the Week presented by Audi: Atlanta United, Seattle Sounders roar back in Week 30
Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 30
Goal of the Week

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 30
Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated on Tuesday or Wednesday (Week 31)
Playoff Scenarios

Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated on Tuesday or Wednesday (Week 31)
More News
Video
Video
Why Philly are now the favorites over LAFC for the Supporters’ Shield
1:19:07

Why Philly are now the favorites over LAFC for the Supporters’ Shield
Montréal clinch playoffs, Cincy's goalfest, Jesus Ferreira delivers & MORE
26:07
MLS Review Show

Montréal clinch playoffs, Cincy's goalfest, Jesus Ferreira delivers & MORE
Chicho's chip, Almada's curler | Vote for your favorite goal below or at Twitter.com/MLS | Goal of the Week presented by AT&T 5G
1:43

Chicho's chip, Almada's curler | Vote for your favorite goal below or at Twitter.com/MLS | Goal of the Week presented by AT&T 5G
Watch Every Single Goal from Week 30 in MLS!
24:42

Watch Every Single Goal from Week 30 in MLS!
More Video
Apple X MLS

Apple X MLS

Apple and Major League Soccer to present all MLS matches around the world for 10 years, beginning in 2023