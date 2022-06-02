MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Who are the longest-tenured MLS head coaches during the 2022 season?

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

The recent dismissal of Charlotte FC manager Miguel Angel Ramirez has put a renewed focus on the wider coaching carousel in MLS, which seems to be spinning around more frequently in recent years.

Long-time stalwarts like Peter Vermes, Jim Curtin and Brian Schmetzer have become the exception rather than the rule, and the average tenure for an active MLS manager at their current job is increasingly shortening.

That wasn't always the case in MLS, which has a reputation for more stability than some other leagues around the world. But more recently, managerial turnover is approaching standard rates across the professional soccer industry.

Take comparisons to the English Premier League, the richest and arguably most cut-throat league on the planet.

In MLS, 12 of 28 (43%) head coaches in MLS have been in charge for less than a full season and only six (21%) are into at least their fifth full season.

In the Premier League, 7 of 20 (35%) have been in charge less than a year, although only two (10%) have been in charge more than four full seasons.

Full list of MLS head coaches by longest tenure
Head coach
Team
Started
Peter Vermes
Sporting KC
2009
Jim Curtin
Philadelphia Union
2014
Brian Schmetzer
Seattle Sounders
2016
Adrian Heath
Minnesota United
2017
Gio Savarese
Portland Timbers
2018
Caleb Porter
Columbus Crew
2019
Bruce Arena
New England Revolution
May, 2019
Robin Fraser
Colorado Rapids
Aug., 2019
Gary Smith
Nashville SC
2020
Oscar Pareja
Orlando City SC
2020
Ronny Deila
NYCFC
2020
Gerhard Struber
New York Red Bulls
Oct., 2020
Josh Wolff
Austin FC
2021
Greg Vanney
LA Galaxy
2021
Phil Neville
Inter Miami
2021
Wilfried Nancy
CF Montreal
2021
Gonzalo Pineda
Atlanta United
Aug., 2021
Pablo Mastroeni
Real Salt Lake
Aug., 2021
Vanni Sartini
Vancouver Whitecaps
Aug., 2021
Ezra Hendrickson
Chicago Fire
2022
Bob Bradley
Toronto FC
2022
Nico Estevez
FC Dallas
2022
Pat Noonan
FC Cincinnati
2022
Paulo Nagmura
Houston Dynamo
2022
Steve Cherundolo
LAFC
2022
Alex Covelo (interim)
San Jose Earthquakes
Apr., 2022
Chad Ashton (interim)
D.C. United
Apr., 2022
Christian Lattanzio (interim)
Charlotte FC
May, 2022

Two of the three managers dismissed so far this season were not in the job long. Hernan Losada took over D.C. United ahead of the 2021 season and lasted only a few games into 2022. Miguel Angel Ramirez was given just 14 games by Charlotte FC. Matias Almeyda had been hired by the San Jose Earthquakes ahead of the 2019 season before being let go this spring.

On the other end of the spectrum, Vermes is among the longest-tenured professional managers in the world since taking over Sporting Kansas City in 2009. He is synonymous with the club and has overseen a period of great success.

Curtin was briefly a player with the Philadelphia Union, then began working in the academy before being elevated to first-team head coach, initially on an interim basis in 2014. He led the Union to their first-ever trophy in 2020 (Supporters' Shield) and is an integral figure to one of the league's most respected clubs for youth development.

Schmetzer was already a Seattle soccer legend long before he was promoted to Seattle Sounders FC head coach in 2016, where he has since become one of the most decorated managers in the league. Schmetzer has won two MLS Cups and reached two more finals, and this spring became the first manager to lead an MLS team to the Concacaf Champions League title. He was an assistant coach from the Sounders' inaugural MLS season in 2009, and was in charge of the club's USL Championship predecessor from 2002 to 2008.

MLS Insider: Tom Bogert Sporting Kansas City Seattle Sounders FC Philadelphia Union

Related Stories

Sources: Real Madrid make offer for Chicago Fire's Gaga Slonina
Sources: Real Salt Lake sign US youth international Diego Luna from El Paso
Who could move? MLS players to watch as European transfer windows open
More News
More News
USA vs. Uruguay: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup preparation friendly

USA vs. Uruguay: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup preparation friendly
FC Dallas standout Paul Arriola named MLS Player of the Month for May
Player of the Month

FC Dallas standout Paul Arriola named MLS Player of the Month for May
Sources: Real Madrid make offer for Chicago Fire's Gaga Slonina
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Sources: Real Madrid make offer for Chicago Fire's Gaga Slonina
Who are the longest-tenured MLS head coaches during the 2022 season?
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Who are the longest-tenured MLS head coaches during the 2022 season?
Orlando City SC sign goalkeeper Mason Staduhar to contract extension
Transfer Tracker

Orlando City SC sign goalkeeper Mason Staduhar to contract extension
Seattle Sounders striker Raul Ruidiaz wins Week 14 AT&T Goal of the Week
Goal of the Week

Seattle Sounders striker Raul Ruidiaz wins Week 14 AT&T Goal of the Week
More News
Video
Video
WATCH: USMNT dispatch Morocco 3-0 in World Cup tune-up match
4:23

WATCH: USMNT dispatch Morocco 3-0 in World Cup tune-up match
WATCH: Haji Wright buries PK on USMNT debut
0:47

WATCH: Haji Wright buries PK on USMNT debut
WATCH: Timothy Weah screamer doubles USMNT lead over Morocco
0:45

WATCH: Timothy Weah screamer doubles USMNT lead over Morocco
WATCH: Pulisic's velvet touch sets up Aaronson's USMNT opener
1:01

WATCH: Pulisic's velvet touch sets up Aaronson's USMNT opener
More Video
MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Stars to face the LIGA MX All-Stars in the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target on August 10