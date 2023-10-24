Which teams are hot (or not) entering the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs?

To help answer that question, we’re digging into the hottest (and coldest) teams in the 18-deep field.

As MLS dips its toes back into the world of best-of-three series (Round One), there’s no shortage of playoff action coming our way before a champion is crowned on Dec. 9. With teams preparing for their second season – two Wild Card matches kick everything off Wednesday – who’s hot as they head into the postseason? And who’s, uh, not?

Let’s start off with a couple of Wild Card teams, shall we? Thanks to some Decision Day shenanigans, both the New York Red Bulls (East) and Sporting Kansas City (West) snuck into the eight-seed in their respective conferences.

Did either team consistently secure big results this year? No. You don’t end up in a Wild Card game if you’ve consistently secured big results. Still, both RBNY and SKC are hot right now. Over the last six games, no team in MLS has collected more points than the Red Bulls (13, tied with Orlando City SC), while Sporting Kansas City are tied for third-most points in that same stretch of matches (12).

The Red Bulls’ strength of schedule certainly took a dip towards the end of the year, but their performance against Nashville SC in their Decision Day match speaks to their ability to hang around in games. SKC, for their part, have lost just four MLS games since July 1 and have looked like a completely different (and more capable) team when their key players are healthy.