Which MLS team has the best attack?

When we think of the "best" attack, it's not just goals.

With that all in mind, and in no particular order, here are my must-watch attacking teams as we race to the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Sure, that's a huge part of the conversation. But we also want to be entertained, to be wowed. We're drawn to star power, the game-changers who produce magical moments.

That trio complements each and there’s so much fluidity as they switch positions. If you’re a defender, it must be a nightmare to track them dropping deep or shading to different sides, finding little pockets of space.

The star, of course, is Cucho. I said it on Season Pass the other day: Cucho scores in so many ways and creates for his teammates, but his work ethic stands out the most. This guy is always playing for the shirt on his back like he could be dropped the next game.