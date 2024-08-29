Which MLS team has the best attack?

When we think of the "best" attack, it's not just goals.
Sure, that's a huge part of the conversation. But we also want to be entertained, to be wowed. We're drawn to star power, the game-changers who produce magical moments.
With that all in mind, and in no particular order, here are my must-watch attacking teams as we race to the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.
The Crew have something special with Cucho Hernández, Diego Rossi and Christian Ramírez.
That trio complements each and there’s so much fluidity as they switch positions. If you’re a defender, it must be a nightmare to track them dropping deep or shading to different sides, finding little pockets of space.
The star, of course, is Cucho. I said it on Season Pass the other day: Cucho scores in so many ways and creates for his teammates, but his work ethic stands out the most. This guy is always playing for the shirt on his back like he could be dropped the next game.
Cucho, Rossi and Ramírez have combined to score 45 goals across all competitions this season. They could push 60 when all’s said and done, especially as Columbus look to follow up their Leagues Cup trophy with another MLS Cup.
The Denis Bouanga show alone might be enough to include LAFC. He’s so relentless with taking players on and getting his shot off. It’s almost unbelievable how non-stop Bouanga is over 90 minutes.
But then you have a breakout season from Mateusz Bogusz, earning him a call-up from Poland. Cristian Olivera has started to put it all together, becoming a bigger part of Uruguay’s national team. Kei Kamara, remarkably, is still banging home goals as his 40th birthday approaches.
Then you add Olivier Giroud to this group… look out. His hold-up play and ability to bring others into the game brings LAFC to another level.
Also, I think Bouanga repeats as the Golden Boot winner. He doesn’t always rely on service and can create his own goals. That’s huge in a race like this.
It’s often all gas and no brakes from the Galaxy. They can score and create against any team in MLS, making them incredibly entertaining to watch.
Riqui Puig pulls the strings and can finish plays. Joseph Paintsil’s combination of pace and directness is lethal. Gabriel Pec’s dribbling and creativity add so much. Dejan Joveljic, when healthy, is clinical in front of goal.
Now they’ve got to figure out how to best fit Marco Reus. What a champagne problem to have; the German star is so clever with his weight of passing and eye for goal. Last weekend, you could already see the chemistry starting between Reus and Puig.
Let’s not forget how quickly LA have turned their fortunes around. They were dreadful at times last year, then went out and got top players like Reus, Paintsil and Pec. It’s no coincidence they're top of the West right now.
Portland sometimes don't get the same love as other teams with more glamorous names, but I truly believe they have a Supporters’ Shield-winning attack.
Evander, Jonathan Rodríguez, Felipe Mora and Santiago Moreno all have a say every week. In MLS games alone, they’ve combined for an incredible 44 goals and 37 assists this season.
The issue? Their defense lets them down too often.
Also, earlier this season, I highlighted Evander as an MVP candidate on This is MLS. Some people laughed at me for that! But if Evander was on a team challenging for the Shield, he'd be in the MVP conversation. He makes the game look so easy, is always thinking several plays ahead and can pull off the spectacular. What a player.
You didn’t think I’d leave out Inter Miami, did you? Of course we’re including a team with Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez.
Here’s what I find most impressive about Miami: they’ve gotten it done by committee lately. Messi hasn’t played an MLS game in almost three months due to Copa América and then injury, so their depth has shown through.
Some games it’s Matías Rojas or Diego Gómez. Other times it might be Leo Campana and Robert Taylor. Maybe it’s Julian Gressel or Jordi Alba playing the final ball. They just have so many ways they can hurt you.
It was mostly the stars when the season began – what records can Messi break, how many goals will Suárez get? Those conversations haven’t disappeared, but they’ve found ways to evolve and thrive as a team these last few months.
With so many gamers who turn up, Inter Miami are going to win the Shield. I wouldn’t be surprised if they get the single-season points record either.
For how poor Colorado were last season, it would be rude to exclude them. They’ve gone from last place in the Western Conference to pushing for a top-four spot, all with 50 goals scored (fifth-most in MLS).
Sure, the Rapids’ attack doesn’t have the big names. But they’re getting it done by hook or by crook. Full credit to Chris Armas and his team.
It feels weird not to have a Luciano Acosta-led attack higher up, right? Well, Cincy don’t have a real No. 9.
I’m hoping Niko Gioacchini comes in and takes that role. If that happens, we’ll see even more out of players like Acosta and Luca Orellano.
RSL are in flux right now, transferring Andrés Gómez to Ligue 1 and waiting for Cristian Arango to return from injury.
But we’ve seen how good this group is at their peak, and I’m not counting out a team with Arango or Diego Luna. New signing Diogo Gonçalves looks promising, too.