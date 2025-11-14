Which MLS midfielders are locks for World Cup roster spots?

"And then the way he's played this season, I think his confidence is sky-high right now."

"I feel like Cristian Roldan has really solidified himself within this group," Kljestan said. "Because the way he's come in the last couple of camps and shown, and the way [Mauricio] Pochettino has spoken about him too: That he's a leader, he understands the group, he understands what the team needs at any given moment.

He's right in the mix for a roster spot, according to MLS Season Pass analyst Sacha Kljestan, who listed Roldan third in his latest USMNT midfield rankings.

Heated competition

While Roldan is one of Klejstan's frontrunners for a roster spot, Vancouver Whitecaps FC standout Sebastian Berhalter has emerged as another.

"After that, right now, I think the season that Sebastian Berhalter has had has put him up to four," Kljestan said. "Aidan Morris, Tanner Tessman, and Berhalter, I think those three are probably battling for two spots on the roster. And then you have [Johnny] Cardoso and [Yunus] Musah, who are still two very talented players, but are on the outside looking in."

The recognition is a just reward for both Roldan and Berhalter, Kljestan said, with both coming off career-best campaigns in MLS.

Those efforts caught the attention of Pochettino, who has spoken highly of each player's performances when they've gotten their opportunities with the USMNT.

"It just seems like with this national team right now, with Pochettino, they are on the outside looking in, and that they haven't taken the opportunities that have been afforded to them," Kljestan said.

"And players like Cristian Roldan, Berhalter had a good Gold Cup, Morris and Tessman are playing very well in Europe right now, so they're brought back in.