What We Learned: St. Louis CITY surge into new chapter

What did we learn? Did the games confirm what we already knew or change the complexion of the league?

You can see St. Louis’ skillful play under pressure in the clip below, where nearly being trapped against the sideline turns into a final third entry in mere seconds:

Playing out of a Nancy-esque 3-4-3 setup, the hosts showed great patience building through pressure, even to the point of eagerly drawing New England players to the ball to create exploitable space elsewhere.

On Saturday, St. Louis collected the first win of that new era, besting the New England Revolution by a 3-1 scoreline . Though it wasn’t a perfect performance, they demonstrated many of the underlying principles expected to propel the team forward.

During the offseason, St. Louis began a new era. Corey Wray , formerly of the Columbus Crew and Toronto FC front offices, was hired to lead the sporting side of the club. A month later, Yoann Damet , formerly an assistant under Wilfried Nancy with the Crew, was appointed as CITY’s head coach.

St. Louis City might be the Columbus Crew now, because this is some lovely work to get out of pressure. First win of St. Louis' new era for Yoann Damet and Corey Wray. Building blocks starting to show — and more talent still to be integrated. pic.twitter.com/oJILUXJOQn

Marcel Hartel seems to fit that description, and the German attacking midfielder scored a genuine AT&T Goal of the Year candidate to cap off the weekend’s victory.

Of course, even the great Columbus Crew teams from earlier this decade that seem to have influenced St. Louis were headlined by more than tactics: they boasted elite talent, too.

That center back Mamadou Mbacke Fall made his CITY debut in second-half stoppage time is yet another positive for St. Louis, who find themselves building towards a brighter future.

If you were skeptical of Real Salt Lake heading into the weekend, I have some bad news for you: there’s no room to doubt them anymore. A 2-2 road draw with San Diego FC on Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire showed exactly what this Salt Lake team is made of: clear ideas and a bunch of very good soccer players.

Using an expansive 3-4-3 shape in possession and an extremely narrow, man-oriented defensive setup against the league’s best buildup team, RSL managed to out-shoot and out-create San Diego. Even without Diego Luna, Stijn Spierings, Emeka Eneli, DeAndre Yedlin, and others in the starting lineup, the visitors created six either “great” or “good” chances, as defined by MLS Analytics, compared to San Diego’s four.

What’s behind RSL’s start, one that’s seeing them average 2.0 points per game across wins over Seattle, Atlanta, and Austin, a tight defeat to Vancouver, and Sunday’s draw with San Diego? One of the league’s absolute best offseasons.

Both of the assists on Salt Lake’s goals this past weekend came from newcomers. The first arrived from Juan Manuel Sanabria at left wingback and the second from half-space attacker Morgan Guilavogui. While those two look like the biggest hits out of RSL’s winter additions, rookie striker Sergi Solans continues to produce, and the academy graduates' performances are nothing short of impressive.