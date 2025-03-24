What We Learned: Luis Muriel comes good, Lorenzo Insigne returns

Today we're examining some of the most interesting things we learned from the latest slate of MLS matches. We’ve got a rising star in Los Angeles, a real threat out East, problems in Toronto and more.

Playing on the road without their biggest star, LAFC cruised to a 2-0 win over SKC. Depth is a differentiator, even at this stage of the season. LAFC have plenty of that.

Between Bouanga, Martínez and new Designated Player Cengiz Ünder , Steve Cherundolo has one of the most talented wide attacking groups in MLS. Now, we know Cherundolo prioritizes defense compactness and transition play over free-flowing final third patterns. But his first-choice wingers are so dangerous with the ball that they can create a moment of magic, even with six opponents clogging space in the box. That was certainly the case with Martínez’s goal.

For LAFC , who played without Denis Bouanga while the star winger was on international duty with Gabon, having a final-third threat like Martínez to plop on the left wing is a luxury.

I mean, seriously. Martinez’s goal against Sporting Kansas City was reminiscent of some of the walloped finishes that Dike pulled out during his time with Orlando City SC . The 5-foot-10, 150-pound Venezuelan teenager unleashing that absurdly powerful strike above serves as a reminder of just how talented a player he is.

New York City looking a little light on attacking talent after selling Santi Rodríguez for a bundle of cash was pretty much the "free space" on the team’s early-season bingo card. Still, go ahead and pull out your dauber to mark that spot.

Through five games, only eight teams in MLS have generated a smaller amount of non-penalty xG per 90 minutes than Pascal Jansen’s team. Outside of a 2-1 win over Orlando City on Matchday 3, New York City are yet to clear the 1.2 xG mark in 2025. And in a 0-0 draw with the Columbus Crew on Saturday, they put in a season-low 0.2 xG performance.

Maxi Moralez, who’s started all five games for NYCFC, is being asked to carry a massive chance-creation burden. At 38, he’s not suited for that role in the way he was even a few years ago. Outside of Alonso Martínez, Jansen still seems to be searching for a set of attackers who can deliver consistently. Hannes Wolf hasn’t looked like the same player that thrived to start 2024, since… well, a few months into 2024. Julián Fernández and Agustín Ojeda can’t quite seem to figure it out.