What to watch for in every Round One series: Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs

With the Wild Card round in the books, the 28th edition of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs can now start in earnest.

All data below is from TruMedia via StatsPerform unless otherwise noted. Let’s go (in order of when the series begin)!

Round One is now a Best-of-3 series, with the higher seed hosting the first and third games (if necessary) and the lower seed getting that second game at home. There’s no extra time in this round, as all games immediately go to penalties if tied after 90 minutes. And a PK shootout win counts exactly the same as a regulation win.

While the main culprits are fatigue and regression (Philly massively overperformed their underlying numbers last year), there are two other places to point the finger:

The Union are, by most measures, a very similar team to the group that tore through MLS in the second half of last season. They have just been… worse.

And that’s the real rub: New England have allowed 518 shots, which is the most in the league, and 186 shots on target, which is also the most in the league.

There’s not much worry about that within Arena’s old Revs team – Carles Gil ’s been as excellent as ever. The issue with New England continues to be finding the right defensive balance, as interim manager Clint Peay has toggled through various lineups and formations over the past two months trying to A) get more of the ball so they can defend via possession, while B) cutting down on the number of chances they’ve allowed.

Bruce Arena once said that the key to winning in the playoffs is to have your best players be your best players. The Union need that version of Gazdag (and Blake).

Part of this is Philly’s game model – in such a vertical attack, nobody’s gonna have a pretty radar – but part of this is that, when it comes to providing the final ball, Gazdag has spent a good chunk of the season looking like a guy trying to unlock his front door with his car keys.

Game 1: Saturday, Oct. 28 | 8 pm ET (BMO Stadium, Apple TV - Free)

Saturday, Oct. 28 | 8 pm ET (BMO Stadium, Apple TV - Free) Game 2: Sunday, Nov. 5 | 7:30 pm ET (BC Place, MLS Season Pass/FS1/ Fox Deportes/TSN/RDS)

Sunday, Nov. 5 | 7:30 pm ET (BC Place, MLS Season Pass/FS1/ Fox Deportes/TSN/RDS) Game 3 (if necessary): Thursday, Nov. 9 | 10 pm ET (BMO Stadium, MLS Season Pass)

LAFC have fully morphed from a flowing, possession team to a ruthless, front-foot, direct, high-pressing team in two years under head coach Steve Cherundolo. That doesn’t mean they don’t want the ball – they’re at 51.1% possession on the season.

But they’re winning it higher than ever before, and are second only to the Red Bulls in possessions won in the attacking third. Because they’re winning the ball so high so often, their passes per possession is very low, at just 3.2 per. That’s 20th in the league.

And so in the process, they’ve been getting the ball into good spots more quickly and more often, which means they’re settling for crosses less often than ever before, and less often than any team in the league. Their cross ratio (the percentage of passes into the box that are crosses) is just 25.4%, down from 28.1% last year.

Not all crosses are bad, of course – I am, in fact, old enough to remember how last year’s MLS Cup ended. But being selective with your crossing is a good way to create better chances, and to avoid setting yourself up to get countered.

In Andrés Cubas Vancouver have a one-man counterattack-wrecking-machine, and the good news is the Paraguayan d-mid has been back training with the first team and, according to a team spokesperson, “should be an option on the weekend.” Cubas has a Diego Chara or Tyler Adams-esque ability to rapidly process where on the field pressure needs to happen to smother an opposing counter in the crib. The biggest value he adds is in the dearth of negative-value events that take place for the ‘Caps when he’s on the pitch.

All of that keys Vancouver’s attack, which is one of the best in the league by both the boxscore numbers and underlying numbers. The thing to understand about the ‘Caps is they are the most efficient team in the league once they get into the final third – 42% of their final-third passes are either into or actually originate from within the box itself. As such they have become an xG machine.