What to expect from every new MLS coach in 2025

Sure, some of those new coaches are familiar faces in new places. Still, there’s been no shortage of managerial turnover in the last few months. Ahead of Matchday 1 this weekend, let’s analyze the dozen coaches to learn more about their backgrounds, tactical approach and more.

There are 30 teams in MLS. Wow, Joe, thanks for that groundbreaking fact drop right off the top. Hold on, you didn’t let me finish. There are 30 teams in MLS and… 12 of them have brand-new coaches heading into the 2025 season. Yes, 12! That’s 40 percent!

Deila’s Atlanta team will value the ball – his NYCFC team finished fifth in MLS in possession during his lone full, non-COVID season at the club. Expect to see more effective and energetic pressing, too, than what was visible under Gonzalo Pineda.

The 49-year-old Norwegian doesn’t tend to reinvent tactical wheels. He spent a bunch of time playing in a fairly standard 4-2-3-1 with NYCFC and could very well end up using that same shape with Atlanta in 2025, though some variation of a back three could be on the table when needed.

Having already led a team to an MLS Cup title ( New York City FC in 2021), Deila returns to MLS after coaching Standard Liege and Club Brugge in Belgium and taking a quick pit stop in the UAE.

Defensively, we’ll see some high pressing from Austin FC . A steady mid-block will likely be more of a go-to, judging by Estévez's Dallas teams.

Estévez, like Wolff, is a former assistant under Gregg Berhalter and happy to play with the ball in a 4-3-3 shape. He’s not afraid to build out from the back and isn’t a stranger to short, controlled passes in midfield. However, the former FC Dallas manager won’t prioritize playing through pressure at all costs. Austin will play their fair share of direct passes over a defensive line and into their attackers.

After years of getting to know Josh Wolff’s style, Estévez's approach won’t look drastically different from the last couple of seasons under Wolff.

Don’t be surprised to see lots of possession from the Fire, but don’t expect them to build like the Crew, either.

“When I look at the Columbus team and the national team, I really think it’s in the middle of both of them,” Berhalter said at his introductory presser in Chicago.

Berhalter’s Columbus Crew teams of old took pains to build from the back with super detailed patterns, used the ball at nearly all costs, and did a lot of mid-block defending. By the end of his time with the US men’s national team , those buildup patterns were basically abandoned, direct passing was more en vogue, and pressing was on the menu.

Much of FC Dallas’ game plan in 2025, though, will revolve around Lucho Acosta . The ball will spend a ton of time at his feet, and Dallas won’t spend much time pressing.

Notably, Quill isn’t the only former New Mexico manager serving as a head coach in MLS: D.C. United ’s Troy Lesesne fits that bill, too. Quill, 46, will use a more patient approach than the hyper-aggressive and direct style Lesesne has adopted in the nation’s capital. His FC Dallas team won’t be afraid of the ball and should use the same 4-2-3-1 base formation that served as Quill’s go-to in the USL.

Once the manager of FC Dallas’ MLS NEXT Pro team, Quill is back in Texas after a stint as an assistant for the Columbus Crew and as the head coach for New Mexico United in the USL Championship.

More than adjusting the tactics, Mascherano’s biggest task will be rotating the lineup and managing the locker room across various competitions in 2025.

The former Argentine youth national team manager, who played with Lionel Messi , Luis Suárez , Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba at FC Barcelona, won’t make sweeping tactical changes. Miami will be a ball-oriented team without many detailed attacking rotations beyond the right-sided ones designed to flow around Messi. Defensively, Mascherano won’t put pressure on his star attackers to defend high up the field. Instead, Inter Miami will rely on a mid-block.

Though he’s never coached at the club level, Mascherano is stepping into a big role as Inter Miami ’s manager – and Tata Martino’s successor.

The 51-year-old’s résumé stacks up quite well to his peers in MLS, with only a handful of other managers having coached bigger European clubs than Jansen. His lack of professional playing experience is also intriguing – a knee injury ended his playing career at 17, adjusting his focus to coaching. Reaching this level as a manager without the benefits of playing at a high level speaks to Jansen’s quality.

Like most coaches hired by City Football Group, Jansen will use the ball and apply defensive pressure. A 4-2-3-1 looks to be the go-to shape, too.

The replacement for Nick Cushing, Jansen came through the Netherlands’ managerial ranks. He coached AZ Alkmaar in the Eredivisie, taking over for current Liverpool manager Arne Slot, and led Hungarian powerhouse Ferencvaros before signing on with New York City FC.

The former St. Louis CITY manager helped turn the recent expansion team into one of the league’s most aggressive pressing outfits. There’s every reason to expect Carnell to help steward Tanners’ tactical vision for the Union and transform them into the highest-pressing team in the Eastern Conference, either out of a 4-2-2-2 or a 4-4-2 diamond.

“As we commit to getting back to our identity as a team… his approach emphasizes a high-press style of play,” Tanner said of Carnell.

Philadelphia Union general manager Ernst Tanner wants his team to press. That’s part of why Jim Curtin was let go over the offseason. That’s also part of why Carnell has arrived to take his place.

Mikey Varas

“We want to avoid duels at all costs,” San Diego FC sporting director Tyler Heaps told Backheeled about the expansion team’s style of play. “So that's where you won't see us play long out of a goal kick because that's a 50/50 ball.”

“We'll be very brave and we want players that can play football,” Heaps added. “The athleticism and all that is still important to us because that is modern day, but we need players that have the capacity to be able to play in tight spaces, to be able to think and read the game.”