What the MLS All-Stars beating Liga MX means: "This is proof our league is growing"

“It’s definitely important to get some respect," Atlanta United defender Miles Robinson told media on a virtual press conference. "Obviously we have great players in this league, we showed that today. It was a great win.”

And it was the MLS All-Stars coming out on top after a penalty kick shootout, netting three to their opponent's two.

In the end, perhaps it fittingly went to a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw in regulation . The Liga MX vs. MLS debate won't be decided based on an All-Star Game result, but it clearly mattered to both sides.

Both teams were intent on treating the exhibition as seriously as possible, as shown via focused defending and both teams high-pressing. That is not a normal action in All-Star encounters.

LOS ANGELES – The MLS All-Stars had a point to prove. They hear the chatter around comparisons to Liga MX, and many of them had friends and rivals alike representing the Liga MX All-Stars on Wednesday night at Banc of California Stadium.

The rivalry between the leagues has ratcheted up in recent years, with more and more direct competition between MLS and Liga MX clubs. An MLS team is still yet to win the Concacaf Champions League, but those matches have taken on greater importance north of the border. Leagues Cup is off and running, ditto for Campeones Cup. Now throw in the All-Star Game, as well as the US men's national team facing Mexico in two tournament finals this summer before the Octagonal begins, and the rivalry burns bright and burns often.

“Winning a match against the best players in Mexico feels so good," Seattle Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz said through a translator. "This is proof our league is growing more and more. It was a great victory and we’re very happy.”

Ruidiaz starred in Liga MX with Morelia prior to joining the Sounders in 2018, twice winning Liga MX's Golden Boot award. He helped lead the Sounders to an MLS Cup title in 2019 and back to the final in 2020, where he lost to another former Liga MX star in Lucas Zelarayan.

Zelarayan, who was signed by Columbus Crew from Tigres UANL ahead of the 2020 season for a reported $7 million, won MLS Cup MVP as the Crew hoisted last year's trophy. He, like Ruidiaz, relished the All-Star victory.