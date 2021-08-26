Matt Tuner named MLS All-Star Game MVP pres. by Target after PK heroics

Turner, one of three MLS goalkeepers to feature on the night, made his entrance in the 60th minute of the first-of-its-kind All-Star Game between the two leagues. After keeping a clean sheet during the remaining 30 minutes of regulation time, Turner came up big in the shootout, saving from both Rogelio Funes Mori and Salvador Reyes and seeing Erik Lira's penalty fly over his crossbar as the MLS All-Stars won 3-2 in the shootout.