Matt Tuner named MLS All-Star Game MVP pres. by Target after PK heroics

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Tuner was named 2021 MLS All-Star Game MVP presented by Target after saving two penalties from the Liga MX All-Stars to help MLS to victory in a dramatic finale at Banc of California Stadium on Wednesday night.

Turner, one of three MLS goalkeepers to feature on the night, made his entrance in the 60th minute of the first-of-its-kind All-Star Game between the two leagues. After keeping a clean sheet during the remaining 30 minutes of regulation time, Turner came up big in the shootout, saving from both Rogelio Funes Mori and Salvador Reyes and seeing Erik Lira's penalty fly over his crossbar as the MLS All-Stars won 3-2 in the shootout.

It wasn't the first time Turner has starred against Mexican opposition. At the start of this month, the 27-year-old started for the US men's national team in the Concacaf Gold Cup final, shutting out Mexico to help his team lift the trophy.

Earlier on Wednesday, the All-Star Game ended 1-1 in regulation time after an opening goal from Liga MX's Jonathan Rodriguez was canceled out by a second-half goal from LAFC center back Jesus David Murillo on a corner-kick header.

MLS All-Star Game Matt Turner

MLS All-Star Game

