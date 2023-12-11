What the 2023 MLS season meant for Columbus Crew

It was pretty well understood around league circles that Wilfried Nancy and CF Montréal ownership had fallen out hard in 2022 despite what was an all-around excellent season, and that Nancy was looking for a new home. So president/GM Tim Bezbatchenko and, presumably, Crew ownership got on the horn with Montréal’s decision-makers, an agreement was reached and history was made.

Nancy had at least another year left on his Montréal contract and nobody is certain what changed hands among the teams that allowed him to move to Columbus. Whatever it was, 1) it was obviously worth it and 2) it broke new ground – MLS teams have not traditionally gone after each other’s coaches. What’s commonplace elsewhere (if Barcelona want Girona manager Míchel after this season, they will get him) was unheard of here.

It was the best move any team made last offseason. Full stop. Nancy is a culture builder, a player-builder, an aesthete, an entertainer and now, officially, a winner.

And the way he won… well, I’ll just say that I desperately hope he spawns imitators throughout the league.

“So this is a day-to-day work, this is a lot of video, this is a lot of interaction also, because I believe that to convince the player to do something – or to convince a human being to do something – he has to try things. He has to make mistakes,” Nancy said this summer to my colleague Charles Boehm. “He has to be comfortable in the uncomfortable situation. So this is something that we do all the time on the pitch: repetition, with clear situations, and also a structure, a defined structure. But within the structure, a lot of creativity within that.

“Because I believe that if we are able as a staff to give a good structure to the team, the players, they will understand if they need to dribble, if they need to pass the ball, if they need to take the ball, if they have to keep the ball – it depends. We are really, really, really, extremely demanding with the structure. But within the structure, the players have the freedom to pick and choose what is the good option.”

They were one of the half-dozen (or so) most beautiful teams I’ve seen in MLS, and probably the most beautiful to win MLS Cup.